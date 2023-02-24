Twitch star QTCinderella reveals spending $900,000 for The Streamer Awards 2023 so far

On February 24, Twitch star Blaire "QTCinderella" met fellow content creator Maya Higa to host a "Ban Appeals" livestream. Before reviewing the user-submitted forms, the latter mentioned that she did some accounting for the former and claimed that QTCinderella was wealthy.

Maya then asked Blaire if the audience knew how much money she spent on hosting The Streamer Awards 2023. After seeing that some community members speculated that the content creator spent around $300,000, QTCinderella revealed:

"Oh, guys, it's more. I'm at $900k."

"What if I did take the Kick.com sponsor?" - QTCinderella talks about spending $900,000 on hosting The Streamer Awards 2023

At the 14-minute mark of her February 24 livestream, Maya claimed that QTCinderella was spending "so much" money on The Streamer Awards 2023. The former then wondered if the community knew the latter's expenditures.

After revealing that she spent $900,000 on this year's awards ceremony, Blaire joked about taking a sponsorship deal from the Trainwreckstv-backed platform, Kick. She stated:

"So anyway, jokes about that Kick.com sponsor. What if I did that the Kick.com sponsor, chat? How would you feel? How would the family feel about that? Are we feeling cool about it? Or is it weird? I feel it could be funny, though."

Maya burst out laughing after hearing the Twitch sensation's statement. QTCinderella went on to say that accepting a sponsorship deal associated with Kick would be amusing:

"I think it could be funny. 'Is that allowed?' Technically, it is allowed and I think it could be funny. Get that bag. 'No, you'd be so canceled.' Really? No one would think it's funny? 'Internet would hate you.' Why? 'But the gambling pipeline.' Yeah, but it's separated by one step! They have the money anyway, they should give it to a good person!"

Timestamp: 00:14:15

A few moments later, the 28-year-old personality stated that if she does not make money from the awards show by the fifth year, she will no longer host it:

"Anyway, chat, I'll figure it out. Don't worry. I'll figure it out. The whole point of this f**king show is to make money off of it and I think I'm dumb and I think it's stupid, and I think I should never do it again. I think it's stupid. If by year five of this show, if I'm not making money off of it, I'm not doing it anymore. That's what I've decided."

Fans react to the streamer's revelation

The content creator's revelation that she spent $900,000 on The Streamer Awards 2023 was a hot topic of conversation on the r/Livestreamfail subreddit. Redditor u/CmpHampton estimated the production costs for the Oscars and The Game Awards:

One community member inquired whether last year's award ceremony was profitable:

According to Reddit user u/tfwsamjackson, the event was "pretty much break even":

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

QTCinderella is a well-known personality in the streaming industry, best known for hosting in-person events. She has been livestreaming on the platform since 2018 and boasts 841,798 followers on her channel.

