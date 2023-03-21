HasanAbi defends his editor's attack on Trainwreckstv for his mental health programs while still gambling on stream

Tyler "Trainwreckstv" and "HasanAbi" Piker decided to debate their different opinions on a livestream with xQc mediating, to see if the two streamers can reach common ground.

The two creators have been beefing for quite some time and are expected to talk it out on stream in public. While Tyler and Piker have a variety of different opinions, their primary issue has been about gambling on stream, which was the main point of content as the two talked it out.

At one point, Trainwreckstv former even brought up tweets by Ostonox, HasanAbi's editor, to make a point about the "disingenuous" attacks on him doing sponsored gambling streams prior to the Slots ban from last year.

HasanAbi brings up allegations that said he covered up sexual assault during Mizkif-Crazy Slick scandal

Below is a post made by Ostonox, Piker's editor, about Trainwreckstv that the latter found problematic.

ostonox @ostonox



Slots are the 7th most popular game on your platform, so you don't want viewers getting the wrong idea.



Try running this ad.



Hey @Twitch , with recent events I'm sure you'll want to take a stance to promote healthy gambling habits.Slots are the 7th most popular game on your platform, so you don't want viewers getting the wrong idea.Try running this ad. #twitchstopgambling Hey @Twitch, with recent events I'm sure you'll want to take a stance to promote healthy gambling habits.Slots are the 7th most popular game on your platform, so you don't want viewers getting the wrong idea.Try running this ad. #twitchstopgambling https://t.co/UbRrl155iD

Keeping in mind that this is from the pre-Slot ban Twitch era, the clip is a satirical critique of the Amazon-owned platform, allowing streamers to gamble on slots and win or lose crypto money to thousands of impressionable young viewers. The backlash after the ItsSliker controversy led to Twitch banning Slots and a few foreign crypto casinos from the site.

For the record, Ostonox has called out Trainwreckstv for more things, including alleging him "bribing" Twitch staff with crypto.

As Trainwreckstv and HasanAbi talked, xQc pointed out that Ostonox makes such clips and other content explicitly calling out the former streamer for his mental health programs after promoting gambling. He said this only increases the "wedge" between the two because of his position as Hasan's editor.

"This is the feeling that I'm getting from talking to both of you guys... Since Ostonox is rambling about it like that in a negative light that goes directly to undermine, make the programs look bad, look worse."

He further went on to say:

"Make Train look like a hypocrite or stupid, when he does this, and you let him fly under the radar? It makes Train feel that you approve of it, and that you are greenlighting the whole thing and it creates a wedge between the two of you..."

HasanAbi, however, pointed out that he does not have control over what Ostonox posts on social media just because he is an editor.

"Once again I am going to repeat myself. I have no control over Ostonox, and you are asking me to check him on behalf of you in this situation."

The streamer also insinuated that he did not necessarily disagree with Ostonox's points. He took a roundabout jab at Trainwreckstv and xQc for trying to implicate him during the Mizkif se*ual assault coverup scandal from months ago.

"For example, if Ostonox tried to implicate you in the coverup of a se*ual assault, or something like that. And I knew for a fact that you had nothing to do with that, I would immediately hit up Ostonox and be like, 'That's not something that you should do. I think that that is unacceptable and I don't think you agree with this.' Or even if he did agree with it, I would ask him why and try to correct the record."

Timestamp 6:53:35.

After explaining further why he would correct that kind of behavior, HasanAbi talked about his editor's videos dissing both Trainwreckstv and xQc for doing sponsored gambling streams and their correlation to the mental health programs that he has set up:

"In this one[situation], as far as the negative implications of him associating you with someone who is promoting gambling and therefore creating more gambling addiction, therefore creating more people that need mental health treatment. I don't disagree with the main point that he is putting out there."

For context, here is a tweet from Twitch streamer Fr0gan, who won the Rising Star Award at this year's Streamer Awards that was retweeted by Ostonox:

frogan @fr0gan HasPause @HasPause trainwrecks wants to keep the door open for discussion trainwrecks wants to keep the door open for discussion https://t.co/VJ17Td4ISP it’s great that train is funding a service for mental health considering his content promotes gambling, which has the highest suicide rate amongst people who struggle with addiction twitter.com/HasPause/statu… it’s great that train is funding a service for mental health considering his content promotes gambling, which has the highest suicide rate amongst people who struggle with addiction twitter.com/HasPause/statu…

The tweets seem to suggest that the streamer's mental health programs are a result of him feeling guilty for streaming gambling to his audience.

Nonetheless, Trainwreckstv immediately criticized HasanAbi's point and called it disingenuous:

"That's such a disingenuous representation of, it's completely disingenuous... If I am gambling and I'm putting the precautions out there, to draw this conclusion... The problem is, the way you are saying it is that I'm intentionally creating this and then creating a system as a result of creating that."

Redditors react to HasanAbi bringing up se*ual assault cover-up allegations in his conversation with Trainwreckstv

Here are some general reactions to the clip from r/LivestreamFail:

Reddit commenting on Trainwreckstv's past comments about HasanAbi (Image via rLivestreamFail)

For those out of the loop, the reason the se*xual assault coverup was brought up in the first place is due to Trainwreckstv and xQc's initial thoughts after HasanAbi and Pokimane reacted to the Mizkif coverup. In the video below, Piker even confronted xQc about it.

Here's a refresher of the Trainwrecsktv vs Mizkif debate that is being referred to here.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes