"I aim to fix that for those that I can": Trainwreck announces upcoming education project

Popular streamer Tyler "Trainwreck" has announced that he will be working on an upcoming project targeting education. In a tweet made on March 19, he talked about what his working on currently, including the Kick streaming platform as well as his mental healthcare program. He also stated that he has even more projects in the works.

He compared his upcoming education program to his mental healthcare project, saying they will work in a similar fashion. His goal is to help lighten the financial burden of education in the United States. Here's what he said:

"The education system in the U.S. is financially backwards, I aim to fix that for those that I can."

Trainwreck announces education project

The streamer, known for gambling on his streams as well as large giveaways, has been quite busy in 2023 with the launch of Kick. This is a streaming platform that was launched towards the end of 2022. It is quite similar to Twitch, although it offers a more generous revenue split to streamers as well as fewer restrictions on gambling and hot tub streams.

Trainwreck has always had a philanthropic side and continues to raise awareness regarding key social issues, including mental health. Last year, he partnered with Rise Above The Disorder (RAD) to create the Community Care Program. The project provides free mental health services, including therapy, to viewers via Discord. The goal of the program, as described by RAD as:

"Together, we eliminate the major barriers surrounding therapy: cost and ease of access."

Announcing the Community Care Program, a partnership with Creators now have a new way to support their community.Announcing the Community Care Program, a partnership with @Trainwreckstv focused on providing free therapy to creators' communities. Together, we eliminate the major barriers surrounding therapy: cost and ease of access. Creators now have a new way to support their community.Announcing the Community Care Program, a partnership with @Trainwreckstv focused on providing free therapy to creators' communities. Together, we eliminate the major barriers surrounding therapy: cost and ease of access. https://t.co/5dDVGwGuwh

Today, on March 19, Trainwreck announced that he will be targeting education for his next project. The project seems to be way off, as no details have been presented yet. However, he did say that the initiative will be quite similar to his Community Care Program.

In his tweet announcing the new project, he criticized the high cost of education, specifically targeting the United States. In the U.S., student loan debt is a major topic of debate. As of 2021, the average borrower has over $37,000 in student loan debt. Attempts at student debt forgiveness have stalled in the court system as well.

It will be interesting to see what Trainwreck has in mind in terms of tackling the costs of education in America. Although he is quite a wealthy streamer, it would be unrealistic to expect him to pay off the student loans of many viewers. It remains to be seen what form this education program will take.

