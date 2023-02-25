Kick vs Twitch: Understanding how the Trainwreckstv-backed platform offers a better payout structure for streamers

Kick, the newly launched streaming platform, has rapidly gained popularity among the gaming community due to its attractive incentives and profitable revenue options compared to its competitor, Twitch. As a result, many big streamers are switching over from Twitch to the newly introduced platform to take advantage of these improved revenue options.

Tyler "Trainwreckstv" (who is a non-owner advisor and non-exclusive broadcaster), Adin Ross, Corinna Kopf, Bruce "Brucedropemoff," and Drake are just a few of the big names in the online world who have made the shift to Kick.

This article examines how this platform, supported by Trainwreckstv, provides a more favorable payout system for streamers than its main competitor.

How is Kick's revenue system different from Twitch's?

Twitch has been offering select streamers a more favorable 70/30 revenue split through special agreements for several years. However, in October 2022, Twitch introduced changes to its revenue model. Under the new model, a standard Twitch channel subscription costs $5, and the default revenue split is 50/50 between the platform and the streamer.

According to Twitch, recent agreement updates indicate that the 70/30 revenue split for select streamers will only apply to their initial $100,000 in subscription revenue. Twitch stated that this change is expected to impact around 10% of streamers who have special agreements with the platform.

The platform received significant criticism following Twitch's announcement of the policy update. That's when Kick swooped in. After it was launched on December 6, 2022, Trainwreckstv announced that his platform would offer an incredibly generous 95%-5% revenue split in favor of the streamer. In a TwitLonger post, he explained:

"Everyone gets a sub button. 95%-5% subscriber split with 95% of all subscriber income going to the streamer."

Tyler illustrated this through these tweets:

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv IT'S WILD HOW I CAN GIFT 100 SUBS ($500) ON KICK AND THE CREATOR GETS ~$475 OF IT, ON TWITCH YOU GET ~$250 OF IT 🤮 IT'S WILD HOW I CAN GIFT 100 SUBS ($500) ON KICK AND THE CREATOR GETS ~$475 OF IT, ON TWITCH YOU GET ~$250 OF IT 🤮😂

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv WILL BE LIVE FRIDAY MORNING 100% - ALSO, HERE IS WHAT HAVING 1029 SUBS ON KICK.COM LOOKS LIKE WILL BE LIVE FRIDAY MORNING 100% - ALSO, HERE IS WHAT HAVING 1029 SUBS ON KICK.COM LOOKS LIKE https://t.co/dqIqggxuv6

100% of the tips to go to the streamer

In addition to the 95%-5% revenue split the platform offers, Trainwreckstv revealed that it would provide another significant benefit to streamers. On the new platform, all the tips made by viewers, called "kicks," would go entirely to the streamer. Trainwreckstv wrote:

"100% of all tips made on Kick, called "kicks", will go to the streamer. Same day withdrawal."

This is a marked departure from other streaming platforms, where a percentage of tips often go to the platform. Additionally, Tyler promised a same-day withdrawal of funds earned by the streamer, allowing them to access their earnings quickly and efficiently.

By offering these features, Kick hopes to attract many streamers away from Twitch and other streaming platforms, especially those who may be dissatisfied with the revenue split offered by those platforms.

It remains to be seen whether their model will be successful in the long term, but it is clear that the platform has made a splash in the streaming community by offering such a generous revenue split and unique features.

