"Most people who win my giveaways burn all of it": Trainwreck calls for better financial education in schools

Tyler "Trainwreck" shared some troubling news on Twitter about the people who won his frequent giveaways.

The Scuffed Podcast host said in a tweet that the money he gives away tends to not do any good for the people who win it. He says there is a trend with winners to spend money on materials they don't necessarily need and end up in the same situation as before.

He also advocated for more education on financial planning, saying that giving out money to people in need doesn't address the problem.

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv sad thing is, most people who win my giveaways, burn all of it on very stupid shit and are back at square 1, this is why I preach what I preach, giving money out is a bandaid solution, we need to, as a country, implement a financial planning curriculum into early year schooling

Trainwreck says his giveaways are often wasted

In a tweet, the streamer said that the giveaways he frequently conducts tend not to help out the people that need it. The Twitch star, who primarily streams himself gambling large amounts of money on digital slot machines, said that the people who win his giveaways often don't spend the money very wisely.

"Sad thing is, most people who win my giveaways, burn all of it on very stupid s**t and are back at square one."

He also said that giving out money to people in need doesn't address the root of the problem.

"Giving out money is a bandaid solution."

The solution he proposes is reforming the education system. He said if schools focused more on teaching kids financial planning, as well as starting that process at an earlier age, fewer people would struggle with financial issues.

"We need to, as a country, implement a financial planning curriculum into early year schooling."

While some may take issue with who is preaching this solution, a streamer who gambles in front of a large audience that is potentially viewed by children, there is no doubt that his experience with giveaways makes a compelling case for reform.

Fans react to Trainwreck's take on giveaways and education reform

Fans on Twitter responded to the streamer's tweet with a host of takes of their own. Plenty of people opined that his experience with giveaways lines up with theirs and that some sort of educational reform is needed.

Blaze @FaZeBlaze @Trainwreckstv Aye most people who win the lottery go broke a few years later, i think when people don't work for something they generally don't appreciate it as much

Others, who agreed that education reform is needed, had a more pessimistic view. This reply stated that it is unlikely we will see any kind of reform to address this issue.

Joy Boy 🇺🇦 @MrTLexify @Trainwreckstv Will never happen, people won't learn how to actually make money unless it's for themselves. You stunt the population and then milk them for what they're worth. I really hope we can get money curriculums in schools but governments want you to fail. This is not news.

While personal responsibility needs to be taken into account with this issue, there is no doubt that something needs to be done to address poverty. Trainwreck made a solid suggestion to address the solution at the very least.

