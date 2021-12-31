Trainwreck gives LosPollosTV $60,000 to share between him, his dad, and Twitch viewers

Tyler Faraz "Trainwreck" Niknam has been in an especially-giving spirit as of late, hitting up Louis "LosPollosTV" Sammartino as his latest "victim."

During the latter's stream, Trainwreck called him and spoke to him and his father. He surprised them with Bitcoin worth $60,000 and told them to split it between themselves and their Twitch chat viewers, similar to what he did earlier this week for Nathan "Crayator" Ryan.

LosPollosTV and his dad receive $60,000 from Trainwreck

LosPollosTV and his father innocently hopped onto a call with Trainwreck, and had no idea about the major news bomb that was about to be dropped on them.

Trainwreck started off by clearing his throat, preparing himself for what was to come. He then began the big reveal by talking about the holidays, the New Year, and about how fortunate they (Trainwreck, LospollosTV and his dad) were:

"You both are fortunate, you know, we have great jobs and I can't just- I can't just give- you know. The rich can't just give the rich $20,000, so, we can't end there. Here's what I'm going to do."

He then began to address LosPollosTV directly:

"(LosPollosTV), I want you to send me your Bitcoin address, okay. Here's what we're going to do. I'm going to send you $60,000. You're going to take $20,000 of that and give it to yourself."

"Use $14,000 to pay the rest of the bathroom off, keep $6,000 for whatever the f**k you and your dad do, and then, I want you to do the other $40,000- I want you to give to your chat. I want you to do a giveaway to your chat of $40,000."

At that point, LosPollosTV sunk into his chair and covered his face with his hands, overwhelmed with emotion from what Trainwreck had just done for them. His father began to speak, talking about how generous his Trainwreck was, and how they were completely touched by the gesture.

(Image via Trainwreckstv/Twitter)

Trainwreck and his recent donations to other streamers

Trainwreck is no stranger to giving away his money. A few days prior, the gambling streamer had given Nathan "Crayator" Ryan $65,000 to split between him and his Twitch viewers.

Also Read Article Continues below

A week ago, he had donated $10,000 to Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen when the latter was on stream. According to Niknam himself, as of October 21, 2021, he has given away over $4 million in total not including sponsored events, charities and tips to friends.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan