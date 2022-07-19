Trainwreckstv launches community mental healthcare program to provide free therapy sessions

Twitch streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv" made a comeback after an 18-day long hiatus and revealed a partnership with the Rise Above The Disorder (@YouAreRAD) NGO to provide free mental healthcare for the streaming community.

The streamer wrote a 1,300-word long TwitLonger post earlier today, explaining how the initiative worked.

According to the post, Trainwreckstv has become the first streamer to donate $350,000, which will cover the cost of the first 12,000 sessions:

"Helping to bring Trainwreckstv's vision to life, we collaborated with Trainwreck to launch the Community Care Program. With a generous donation of $350,000 USD (roughly 12,000 therapy sessions) to his community, we are honored to have Trainwreckstv be the first creator in this program and pioneer a new way that creators can give back to their communities."

Content creators who want to be a part of the free mental healthcare program can donate or fundraise for the cost of the therapy sessions:

"Creators who are interested in being a part of the Community Care Program have the option to either donate or fundraise the cost of therapy sessions. Creators will only be fundraising or donating for sessions that are redeemed for their respective communities. Members of your community that are ready to start therapy, will be connected with their ideal therapist by Rise Above The Disorder - anywhere in the world. For those without insurance, this program will cover the cost of therapy for you entirely. Everyone deserves easily accessible mental health care."

Viewers who want to enroll in the program are required to directly message one of the Discord bots, and the bot will help community members connect with professionals at the Rise Above The Disorder NGO.

Here's how the streaming community members can start therapy:

"Members of the community can then start therapy in just three steps: DM the bot to receive a link to our secure & private scheduling platform; Talk with a mental health professional at Rise Above The Disorder about how you’re feeling and what you’re looking to address in therapy; Start seeing a therapist, personally matched to you."

Announcing the Community Care Program, a partnership with Creators now have a new way to support their community.Announcing the Community Care Program, a partnership with @Trainwreckstv focused on providing free therapy to creators' communities. Together, we eliminate the major barriers surrounding therapy: cost and ease of access. Creators now have a new way to support their community.Announcing the Community Care Program, a partnership with @Trainwreckstv focused on providing free therapy to creators' communities. Together, we eliminate the major barriers surrounding therapy: cost and ease of access. https://t.co/5dDVGwGuwh

Fans react to Trainwreckstv's free mental healthcare initiative

The announcement was a viral hit on the social media platform, with several prominent figures commending Tyler:

Thanks Train and @Trainwreckstv To anyone considering, if you could benefit from therapy, do it. It's not a waste for a session to be used on you.Thanks Train and @YouAreRAD @Trainwreckstv To anyone considering, if you could benefit from therapy, do it. It's not a waste for a session to be used on you. Thanks Train and @YouAreRAD

Psychiatrist and Twitch streamer Alok "HealthyGamerGG" applauded Trainwreckstv and congratulated the streamer and the organization:

Grandmaster chess player Nemsko thanked Tyler for undertaking such a great program:

Nemo @akaNemsko @Trainwreckstv this is amazing. so many people ask where they can find affordable therapy. thank you for doing this 🥺 @Trainwreckstv this is amazing. so many people ask where they can find affordable therapy. thank you for doing this 🥺

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

kat @babypeachhead @Trainwreckstv This is amazing Train. Truly setting a new standard. @Trainwreckstv This is amazing Train. Truly setting a new standard. ❤️

Jellypeanut @DJellyPeanut @Trainwreckstv I'm proud of you, brother. First time I've seen any Twitch streamer do anything like this. Speaks volumes about your character @Trainwreckstv I'm proud of you, brother. First time I've seen any Twitch streamer do anything like this. Speaks volumes about your character

Lox @MissLoxXD 🤍 changing the world T, bless you. @Trainwreckstv my streamer🤍 changing the world T, bless you. @Trainwreckstv my streamer 😍🤍 changing the world T, bless you.

Earlier this year, on April 21, Tyler teased that he would be funding a mental healthcare program by donating a sum of $250,000.

After a few months of silence, the 31-year-old content creator took the internet by storm earlier this month when he announced that he would launch a free mental healthcare program once he returned to streaming.

