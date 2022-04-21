Trainwreckstv announces $250k “community mental health” program, fans left in awe

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Tyler "Trainwreckstv" just dropped his latest scheme, but this time he's giving back to his community in a revolutionary way.

In a Twitlonger that he recently posted to his Twitter, he revealed details about his future donations to a mental health initiative in the first of three announcements. He also urged his fellow content creators to follow suit:

"I will be funding & providing access to 250,000 US dollars of mental healthcare to my community upon launch and have created an interface within a very credible organization for my fellow creators to do the same for their communities. No matter what amount you can afford, it will make a difference."

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv



Read: Big Announcement 1 of 3 (Community Mental Healthcare General Annoucment)Read: tl.gd/n_1ss104j Big Announcement 1 of 3 (Community Mental Healthcare General Annoucment)Read: tl.gd/n_1ss104j

Tyler summarized what he had previously discussed in a recent stream (which has now been compiled into a YouTube video titled NFTS are a scam) in order to assert that his newest grand idea has nothing to do with cryptocurrency (contrary to people's beliefs).

During the stream, he explained why he chose to go this route and donate his time and energy to an initiative that he was passionate about. He stated that he had been financing his community's mental care for quite some time and even addressed the problematic American healthcare system. Now that he has the funds to move forward with his program, he has a plan in the making:

"I've been passionate about this for a long time. For those of those who don't know, I've been paying for my core community's mental health care, especially American ones, since our system is so f**king backwards for a long time. And now I'm in a position where I can scale it to a larger operation. So I had a vision and I found an organization that I've worked with for a while (and) pitched the idea, and they loved it."

Tyler also talked about why he decided to publicize his idea so early on in the process. He implored creators within and outside of his community to "step forward" and join him in using their platforms for good:

"It feels like not many (streamers) are about that. Giving as part of a personality trait or character train, and it feels like there has to be a sort of return. Because of that, I wanted to make this one public so maybe it would incentivize other streamers who feel this way to actually act instead of talking the talk and not ever doing anything about it. I hope other leaders of different communities step forward and join me on this."

Viewers react to Trainwreckstv's latest announcement

Many fans praised Trainwreckstv for his announcement, and friends even offered their own monetary donations and commitment for the future. Given that a feat such as this is pretty rare from a popular streamer, several celebrated Tyler's contribution to destigmatizing mental health and even shared their own struggles.

Friends offer support (Image via Twitter)

Dimitri @Greekgodx @Trainwreckstv W FRIEND W IDEA W STREAMER W HUMAN @Trainwreckstv W FRIEND W IDEA W STREAMER W HUMAN

Ash @CWA



Great work 🏼 @Trainwreckstv Really love this. As someone who’s struggled with mental health in the past and present, I’d love to help out. I’m sure some of the creators I work with would be down to as well.Great work @Trainwreckstv Really love this. As someone who’s struggled with mental health in the past and present, I’d love to help out. I’m sure some of the creators I work with would be down to as well.Great work 🙌🏼

taylor 👽 @tayIormate ‍ twitter.com/trainwreckstv/… Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv



Read: Big Announcement 1 of 3 (Community Mental Healthcare General Annoucment)Read: tl.gd/n_1ss104j Big Announcement 1 of 3 (Community Mental Healthcare General Annoucment)Read: tl.gd/n_1ss104j a public figure that is there for his community like no one else. revolutionizing how public figures should act: in support of the people that endlessly support him. squadW a public figure that is there for his community like no one else. revolutionizing how public figures should act: in support of the people that endlessly support him. squadW ❤️‍🔥 twitter.com/trainwreckstv/…

NoraExplorer @N0raexplorer twitter.com/trainwreckstv/… Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv



Read: Big Announcement 1 of 3 (Community Mental Healthcare General Annoucment)Read: tl.gd/n_1ss104j Big Announcement 1 of 3 (Community Mental Healthcare General Annoucment)Read: tl.gd/n_1ss104j W, this to me is something i respect sooo much! Mental Health needs to be something u can speak openly about, its something 90% of us struggle with yet we all think were alone with it! Share your problems with eachother guys! And dont be shy, you are definently not alone W, this to me is something i respect sooo much! Mental Health needs to be something u can speak openly about, its something 90% of us struggle with yet we all think were alone with it! Share your problems with eachother guys! And dont be shy, you are definently not alone ❤️ twitter.com/trainwreckstv/…

brys.live @brysbedd1ct Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv



Read: Big Announcement 1 of 3 (Community Mental Healthcare General Annoucment)Read: tl.gd/n_1ss104j Big Announcement 1 of 3 (Community Mental Healthcare General Annoucment)Read: tl.gd/n_1ss104j This is what real progressive action looks like. Love to see it. Actual example of modern noblesee oblige. twitter.com/trainwreckstv/… This is what real progressive action looks like. Love to see it. Actual example of modern noblesee oblige. twitter.com/trainwreckstv/…

coolios15 @coolios15 Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv



Read: Big Announcement 1 of 3 (Community Mental Healthcare General Annoucment)Read: tl.gd/n_1ss104j Big Announcement 1 of 3 (Community Mental Healthcare General Annoucment)Read: tl.gd/n_1ss104j Hot take: We shouldn't be bashing him for gambling streams when he does stuff like this... Don't see that many other streamers doing stuff like this, especially not mental health, double especially not their own money. twitter.com/Trainwreckstv/… Hot take: We shouldn't be bashing him for gambling streams when he does stuff like this... Don't see that many other streamers doing stuff like this, especially not mental health, double especially not their own money. twitter.com/Trainwreckstv/…

This is not the first time Trainwreckstv has donated to his community either. Many fans reflected on other moments in which the content creator performed acts of altruism towards those around him:

However, the latest announcement seems to have struck a nerve with those who saw through Tyler's ruse and possible cover-up of his position in power. At the end of the day, Trainwreckstv is a controversial stakes streamer who indirectly promotes gambling, and viewers pointed out that this might just be an act to take accountability for those in his community who have been impacted by the adverse effects of staking.

Fans criticize Trainwreckstv on Reddit (Image via r/LiveStreamFail)

Tyler has officially stated this he plans to reveal more details about his initiative over the next few days.

Edited by Siddharth Satish