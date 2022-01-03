Trainwreckstv has reportedly gifted the most money out of all Twitch streamers after $1,000,000 giveaway

Tyler Faraz "Trainwreckstv" Niknam, mononymously known as Trainwreck, is currently being praised across social media for his huge giveaway.

The gambling streamer recently gave away around $1 million to his Twitch followers after scoring several big wins on his go-to gambling site. In addition, he has been donating to several streamers and content creators here and there over the past month.

Trainwreckstv praised by content creators for his generosity

After the events that transpired today on Tyler Faraz "Trainwreckstv" Niknam's Twitch channel, many are lauding the content creator for his giving spirit.

Devin @DevinNash After his $1,000,000 community giveaway tonight, @Trainwreckstv has now given away more money than any other Twitch content creator in history. An incredible use case of one person elevating a whole platform towards good. Awe-inspiring. After his $1,000,000 community giveaway tonight, @Trainwreckstv has now given away more money than any other Twitch content creator in history. An incredible use case of one person elevating a whole platform towards good. Awe-inspiring.

According to Devin Nash, CMO of Novo and a fellow content creator himself, Trainwreckstv has supposedly given away more money than any other Twitch content creator "in history".

The tweet was spurred by Trainwreckstv's recent actions. At the time, he was doing a Twitch stream that lasted for more than 40 hours, where he gambled the entire time in hopes of recouping the losses he had made over the past few months.

After making back over $10 million of the $22.9 million he wagered, he held an impromptu giveaway on his stream, handing over $1 million in total to his followers. He also donated to various content creators, who expressed their gratitude on Twitter.

OpTic Hitch @hitchariide



i’m so shook whether he realized it or not, this man @Trainwreckstv just helped me pay for all of the audio/video equipment i need to start my own podcast series this year…i’m so shook whether he realized it or not, this man @Trainwreckstv just helped me pay for all of the audio/video equipment i need to start my own podcast series this year… i’m so shook

Trainwreckstv was praised by tons of content creators for his generosity, with many pointing out that others would allegedly not have done what he has been doing throughout the course of his career.

In December, the streamer had given away over $100,000 in total to various streamers.

Poke @pokelawls no one be doing what @Trainwreckstv does for real no one be doing what @Trainwreckstv does for real

noodle @HowToNoodle I don’t care what anyone says @Trainwreckstv is a real one in this community, I’ve just caught up with what he’s done for people and it’s life changing and I just like how he keeps it real 100% of the time. Mans a legend. I don’t care what anyone says @Trainwreckstv is a real one in this community, I’ve just caught up with what he’s done for people and it’s life changing and I just like how he keeps it real 100% of the time. Mans a legend.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Trainwreck has financially supported more streamers, creators, and players than I can actually count. Truly impressive and most of em you will never know about Trainwreck has financially supported more streamers, creators, and players than I can actually count. Truly impressive and most of em you will never know about

Ava @AvaGG If I ever had an extra million laying around you best believe I wouldn't be as nice and generous as @Trainwreckstv 😂😂 FACK YALL If I ever had an extra million laying around you best believe I wouldn't be as nice and generous as @Trainwreckstv 😂😂 FACK YALL

Classify 😼 @Class This is a @Trainwreckstv appreciation tweet. Homie’s genuinely has to be the most giving and caring content creator in the game. There’s mfs out there who make millions more than him and won’t even give 1/100 of their $$ to help people out. Truly one of a kind man and heart 🦍💪 This is a @Trainwreckstv appreciation tweet. Homie’s genuinely has to be the most giving and caring content creator in the game. There’s mfs out there who make millions more than him and won’t even give 1/100 of their $$ to help people out. Truly one of a kind man and heart 🦍💪

Trainwreckstv has been in hot water with the general Twitch audience, owing to his involvement in promoting gambling.

The streamer has been sponsored by gambling sites in the past, and was last said to be paying over $1 million a month to gamble on a certain site.

Imane "Pokimane" Anys, a popular content creator, was one of many that called out Trainwreckstv for his alleged promotion of gambling when the controversy first broke out. She stated that there was no proof that he was 'losing' money through gambling like he claimed. However, there was evidence that gambling companies were "giving him money every single month."

Edited by R. Elahi