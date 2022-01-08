"He wrote to me": Twitch streamer Mande reveals Trainwreckstv offered to pay his father's medical expenses

Twitch streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv" Niknam recently offered his help to professional Apex Legends player Mikkel "Mande" Hestbek after his father was admitted to the hospital.

During a recent stream, Mande revealed that the popular Twitch streamer had contacted him after his father was rushed to the hospital, and this isn't the first time that Trainwreckstv has shown his wholesome side to the Danish player.

"Trains real though, homie. He also wrote to me today."

Trainwreckstv offers to help out Apex Legends streamer with some monetary support for his aillng father

During a recent stream, Mande spoke about the tough situation involving his father, after the latter was rushed to the hospital.

SZ Mande @MandeOW sorry for ending stream early dad just got picked up by the ambulance so i wanna make sure everything is ok. i'll update you all asap sorry for ending stream early dad just got picked up by the ambulance so i wanna make sure everything is ok. i'll update you all asap

After a day of tension at the hospital, the pro Danish Apex Legends player posted an update about his father's condition after they brought him home, which allowed concerned fans in his community to heave a sigh of relief.

SZ Mande @MandeOW DAD IS HOME AGAIN. THEY DID A SCAN AND THEY THINK IT WAS A BLOOD CLOT BUT IT WENT AWAY. EVERYTHING SHOULD BE FINE NOW. THANKS HOMIES DAD IS HOME AGAIN. THEY DID A SCAN AND THEY THINK IT WAS A BLOOD CLOT BUT IT WENT AWAY. EVERYTHING SHOULD BE FINE NOW. THANKS HOMIES

However, in his stream, Mande shared that he was supported by none other than Trainswrecktv who texted him ealier to offer his help during this tough situation.

"He was like, 'I hope your dad is feeling better, if there's anything you need help with, it can be paying the bills for like everything, I'll help you, and I'll make it work.'"

Even though he was quite touched by his support, Mande stated that he was doing alright with the expenses, thanks to the free Danish healthcare system.

"I was like, 'Dude, we have free healthcare, but I appreciate you a lot, I love you man.'"

This isn't the first time Trainwreckstv has shown his nicer side to Mande. During Christmas last year, Trainwreckstv massively helped out the Danish player by donning the role of Santa to gift him a dual PC setup.

SZ Mande @MandeOW Can we All just sit down and appreciate @Trainwreckstv MF is really the irl santa. He gave me 5k so now i'll be able to buy a dual pc setup. Love you big time and keep being yourself and happy Christmas Can we All just sit down and appreciate @Trainwreckstv MF is really the irl santa. He gave me 5k so now i'll be able to buy a dual pc setup. Love you big time and keep being yourself and happy Christmas ❤️ https://t.co/QyTDukvZ9d

The popular Twitch streamer has gained a lot of flak from many members of the streaming community over the years because of his controversies, and he has had his fair share of issues and troubles in and around the world of gaming as well. However, instances like this prove he can be a kind-hearted person indeed.

