“It’s locked in”: Trainwreck is gifting random Twitch followers a cumulative of $1 million in Bitcoin

Tyler Faraz "Trainwreck" Niknam is currently giving away random amounts of Bitcoin, leading up to a total of $1M, to random followers of his Twitch channel.

Over the past year, the content creator has held several giveaways, in various formats, for his fans. During the current stream, the content creator has started off the year with a blast and seems to be in a very giving mood.

"Trainwreck's tweet talking about his $1 million giveaway via Twitter/Trainwreckstv"

Trainwreck is currently giving a cumulative of $1 million on Twitch to celebrate gambling wins

Trainwreck is an avid gambler. After being sponsored by several gambling sites to stream their slots on Twitch some time ago, he has fully converted to a full-time gambling streamer.

For the past nine months, Trainwreck has been facing huge losses monetary wise. At the start of his over 35-hour Twitch stream, he stated that he would give away $1 million if he won back more than $10 million of his money.

Coincidentally, the streamer managed to cross the initial threshold, with one of his biggest payouts being $5.7 million.

Upon scoring, Trainwreck got up and ran around his room while his friends on a Discord call celebrated the gigantic win. He also won $3 million, $1.4 million and several times in the $700k range.

"This is it, come on. Oh f*ck that's hot. Oh, yes! 6 million! Yes! Holy sh*t!"

It is important to note, however, that the creator has repeatedly stated that he is down by several million and gambles only because he's in the financial position to.

To enter Trainwreck's giveaway, one would have to enter the keyword he set, "21," and then type in their Bitcoin address before sending their message to his Twitch chat.

The average amount Trainwreck has given away so far to each person is around $1500, with the numbers varying depending on whether they have just followed him for the giveaway or if they are long-time viewers of his content.

Trainwreck gives $10k donation to a fan, says it might help with people angry about 'Call of Duty'

On top of that, he generously gifted $10,000 in Bitcoin to one of his Twitter followers, ModernWarzone. He is the owner of the account had replied to Trainwreck's original tweet around two hours after the latter's tweet went up.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone



Congrats on your max win Train, and congratulations to whoever’s life you change with your giveaway. Happy new year! @Trainwreckstv Constantly seeing tweets of you giving back to other creators and your own community on my timeline. It always is a welcomed sight to see in the world we live in.Congrats on your max win Train, and congratulations to whoever’s life you change with your giveaway. Happy new year! @Trainwreckstv Constantly seeing tweets of you giving back to other creators and your own community on my timeline. It always is a welcomed sight to see in the world we live in.Congrats on your max win Train, and congratulations to whoever’s life you change with your giveaway. Happy new year!

ModernWarzone is a fan account of the Call of Duty franchise, and updates fans on various news and happenings in that corner of the gaming industry.

Trainwreck had supposedly seen the message that ModernWarzone had sent him and gifted him $10,000 on a whim. He later stated that Niknam had sent him the money along with the following reason:

"I’m sure you (ModernWarzone) have to deal with millions of brain dead people yelling at you about Call of Duty."

Also Read Article Continues below

Just in the past month, Trainwreck has given away more than $100,000 in total, to several people, including Louis "LosPollosTV" Sammartino, Nathan "Crayator" Ryan and Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan