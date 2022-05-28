MoistCr1TiKaL and HealthyGamerGG discuss crypto sponsorships and gambling streams

Gambling sponsorships have been a hot topic of debate on Twitch recently, and Charlie “MoistCr1TiKaL” was recently interviewed by HealthyGamerGG about this exact matter. Although the interview addressed a wide variety of topics, it inevitably came to crypto and gambling streams.

While Charlie is perfectly fine with cryptocurrency sponsorships, gambling sponsorships like Stake are an entirely different matter. He would later elaborate on how he feels about gambling in general on Twitch as well.

MoistCr1TiKaL is okay with crypto sponsorships, but gambling is quite different

With big streamers like xQc and Trainwrecks pulling in huge numbers and regularly hosting gambling streams, gambling on Twitch has become a serious issue of debate. Some streamers, like Destiny, feel that it’s all fake outrage and not really a big deal.

During the interview, Charlie spoke with Dr. K on HealthyGamerGG. The Harvard-trained psychiatrist spoke about streamers who have recently come under fire for running gambling streams and mentioned that there are a lot of crypto sponsorships as well. Cr1TiKaL replied:

“For crypto sponsors like coinbase and binance or something, I don’t have like a problem with it, because it is just crypto exchanges, as far as I know. They don’t anything besides just sell the coins.”

Stake is a whole other matter though, according to MoistCr1TiKaL. Stake spends millions of dollars sponsoring streamers and having them gamble on the Stake website. Hasanabi recently spoke about this as well, explaining how predatory the system is. He continued:

“But when it comes to Stake, which is the big one, I think that’s always in a really sketchy area because you’re getting paid in their money to promote it. If you’re using your own money because you’re a gambling addict, it’s one thing.”

Charlie mentioned how easy it is to get onto Stake and sign up, and the streamers are basically being paid to gamble and get other people to join in too, which is incredibly suspicious behavior by the company. MoistCr1TiKaL stated:

“It’s still not good, but if you’re using a company’s money to get people to sign up to it, especially when you can sign up underage with no problem at all, because Stake lets you sign up as long as you have a pulse, there’s no verification, then it’s a completely different issue I think.”

Dr K. wasn’t familiar with Stake as he thought it was a crypto sponsorship, but MoistCr1TiKaL explained that it’s an online crypto casino where people can just throw crypto into a Stake account and start gambling.

And that seems to be where MoistCr1TiKaL's issues come in. It’s incredibly easy to get a Stake account, and even a young child, if they get access to someone’s crypto wallet, can easily throw some coins in and start gambling, even if they’re underage.

Reddit discusses gambling streams and the streamers who run them

Gambling streams will no doubt continue to be a topic of discussion on the internet, as more and more large streamers get into the gambling meta. Some Redditors spoke about the popular rapper Drake, who was recently gambling on Stake live on Twitch.

When it comes to Stake gambling sponsorships in particular, they make a few commenters very suspicious. Many claim it’s their own money being used, but there’s no actual proof of that. There are some who think it’s just money being sent by Stake, so they can claim it’s “their money.”

While some disagreed, others responded in kind, stating it’s a form of promotion and marketing, it’s not streamers using money they already have.

Another Redditor pointed out that Adin Ross leaked information that Stake was covering his losses. If a streamer has to use their own money, they’re less likely to gamble, unless they’re already an addict.

Others have brought it back to xQc and his streams, since he’s one of the major streamers running gambling at the moment. Some are worried about him, while others simply shrug it off. They think that it’s not money that xQc is ever going to use and it will remain within the Stake system.

As of this moment, Twitch has not made any moves to halt gambling on Twitch, so the streams aren’t going anywhere. Ultimately, it’s up to the streamers themselves on whether or not they want to take part. However, MoistCr1TiKaL disagrees with what Stake is doing on the platform.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S