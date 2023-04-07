xQc slams those who subscribe to OnlyFans, calls it a “brain rotting” activity

Popular Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" criticized individuals who subscribe to OnlyFans (OF), an online subscription service based in London known for its adult content, in a recent livestream. The streamer claims to support all types of creators, but he is not in favor of those who subscribe to OnlyFans because he finds it a "progress-hindering" and "brain-rotting" activity.

xQc's controversial statement trolled by Twitch community

The conversation started when xQc received a donation from a supposed OnlyFans "consumer." He stated that their donations gave him a "brain rot" and said:

"Listen, I'm sorry. I respect all creators, I do. I just think that buying OnlyFans sh*t is one of the most degenerational action of mankind."

(Timestamp: 05:47:02)

He continued his rant stating:

"It is one of the most deliberate, life-backpedaling, progress-hindering, brain-rotting activities that anybody ever has come up with. And some of that, they f**king pay for it."

Felix's disapproval of OnlyFans subscribers quickly went viral on the popular live-streaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail, having garnered over 180 comments at the time of writing. Many were critical of Felix's stance and trolled him, pointing out the hypocrisy in criticizing OnlyFans when he was also profiting from subscriptions and donations on Twitch:

Fans also called him out for being "puritanical" and suggested that his opinions were outdated. Some sarcastically brought up his spending habits on gaming skins while discussing the topic.

Some argued that people should be free to use OnlyFans for personal reasons as long as they are not harming anyone or getting addicted.

It is unclear why xQc feels so strongly against OnlyFans. However, it is noteworthy that his friend and fellow streamer Amouranth has a close association with the platform.

