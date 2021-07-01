Amouranth says xQc criticized Hot-tub streams only to take away attention from his gambling addiction

Recently, on 30th June 2021, Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa posted on Twitter claiming that Felix “xQc” Lengyel previously criticized the “hot-tub” meta only because he wanted attention to be deflected from his gambling streams.

Female content creators such as Amouranth and Indiefoxx have come under close scrutiny in the past few months due to posting a range of sexually suggestive content.

The two were initially posting suggestive “hot-tub” streams, followed by ASMR streams that got Indiefoxx and Amouranth suspended recently as well.

Regardless, Indiefoxx has now been stripped of her Twitch partner status and has been suspended. On the other hand, Amouranth served her recent 3-day suspension and has now returned to the platform.

Back in April 2021, xQc had claimed that the “hot-tub” meta was the most pathetic thing that he had ever seen on Twitch. Now, Amouranth has claimed that xQc spoke out against the meta only because he did not want people to talk about his gambling addiction.

Amouranth claims xQc criticized hot-tub meta only to divert attention from his gambling streams

It must be noted that xQc has not seen a huge uptick in followers since starting his gambling streams, but in his own words - had developed an addiction to it.

However, he got around 2000 people to use one of his referral links and was getting paid large amounts of money to promote gambling websites.

xQc has not held a gambling stream since June 10th and apologized to people for exposing them to it:

“This is going to be a really bad take, but I genuinely believe gamba is content. I genuinely feel like I’m slightly, if not moderately, addicted, and it’s really bad,” he added. “I hope that anybody who started gamba is going to quit, and I’m sorry for hardcore exposing it to people.”

Amouranth on the other hand, has enjoyed a huge surge in popularity in previous months, ever since she started posting the suggestive “hot-tub” streams. Between April and May, Amouranth registered more than 360k new followers on Twitch.

In June, she registered almost 720k new followers. The streamer currently has 3.69 million followers with around 1.5 million users following her in the last few months.

Amouranth was also recently suspended due to the ASMR streams for three days along with Janelle “Indiefoxx” Dagres. Hence, the streamer has continued to post suggestive streams in the past few months while xQc last posted a stream under the “Slots” category on June 10th.

Regardless, Amouranth recently claimed that the reason xQc was vocal about the foibles of hot-tub streams was that he wanted less attention on his gambling streams/addiction.

Imagine a trading places-like episode where I’m

Doing slots and he’s in a tub 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Nq1zmmVb51 — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) June 30, 2021

Hey that’s the top secret meta — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) June 30, 2021

She responded to a fan who claimed that someone should try gambling in a “hot-tub.” As can be seen, Amouranth claimed that a gambling hot-tub stream was the “top-secret meta.”

Me 🤝Mizkif — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) June 30, 2021

The streamer’s tweet earned a reply from Matthew “Mizkif” Renaudo, who accused Amouranth of trying to push her second Twitter account on Reddit. Amouranth also joked about xQc and her potentially trading places, in the sense that she will host a gambling stream while the former posts a “hot-tub” stream.

