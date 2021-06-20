Amouranth subtly labels her fans “Offensively Creepy and Coomery people” after her Twitch ban

Earlier today, Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa went on a Twitter rant about her Twitch audience, a day after being banned from the platform.

Amouranth, was banned on Twitch along with fellow “sexually-suggestive” streamer Janelle “Indiefoxx” Dagres after hosting multiple suggestive ASMR streams in the past few weeks. The prominent female content creators are two of the many who, in recent weeks, have shifted to the ASMR category after “hot-tub” streams fizzled out in popularity on the platform.

After the suspensions, a former s*x worker posted a lengthy thread on Twitter explaining how the “platform has created an unsafe environment by allowing sexual content.” User @Susu_jpg concluded by saying that “sexual content” belongs on adult sites, something both Amouranth and Daphne “39Daphne” seemed to disagree with.

39Daphne responded to the thread by saying that the fault lies with the people who “chat-hop to be creepy in streams." Amouranth agreed with Daphne’s lengthy thread, and effectively called a majority of her viewers “offensively creepy and coomery.” “Coomery” does not appear to be a real word.

Amouranth labels her fans “offensively creepy” a single day after her Twitch ban

The initial Twitter thread by @Susu_jpg blamed Twitch for allowing “sexual content” to exist on the platform. She said that allowing sexual content attracts a particular demographic which leads to sexual harassment/sexism for female creators in question. In response, 39Daphne claimed that it is only a handful of people who behave in such a manner, and most creators “do not care” about them.

Twitch allowing blatant sexual content attracts a demographic that further hurts it’s female streamers who already deal with rampant sexism/sexual harassment regardless of what we wear.

I support sex work but it belongs on adult sites. — susu🌈 (@Susu_jpg) June 19, 2021

Daphne posted a lengthy Twitter thread, and said that she has not been “negatively affected” by an increase in audience members who attempt to harass her, or make sexist comments. She also claimed that while Twitch has a problem with moderation, the fault only lies with the “creeps who chat-hop to other streams.”

I also always thought, why are you worrying about the opinion of some random guy who immediately generalizes all women on twitch to be sexual camgirls? — daphne (@39daph) June 20, 2021

the problem with your statement was assuming it "attracts a demographic that further hurts it’s female streamers etc" but imo it doesnt. people who want to harass women on twitch were already going to harass them.

I dont disagree that twitch has problems with moderation. — daphne (@39daph) June 20, 2021

Amouranth agreed with Daphne, and added to her arguments. The streamer claimed to have talked to a “non-sexual female streamer” who also registered an increase in the “number of creeps” that she came across on Twitch since the hot-tub meta. Amouranth called “offensively creepy and coomery” people a “grenade,” but claimed most “sexy streamers” dive in on the grenade.

It’s a problem, but is largely overblown. If anything sexy streamers basically dive on the grenade that is offensively creepy and coomery people



But I guess make a mountain out of a molehill for a little bit of content I guess — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) June 20, 2021

In a nutshell, Amouranth said that most female content creators posting suggestive material do not mind their audience to be “offensively creepy.” Of course, this in part explains her own Twitch streams since the hot-tub meta blew up. Amouranth has received a large number of viewers for her “sexually-suggestive” streams and suggested that this was possible because she was actively trying to attract “offensively creepy” viewers.

