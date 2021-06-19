Why did Amouranth & Indiefoxx get banned on Twitch - The entire drama, explained

Earlier today, on 19th June 2021, both Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa and Jenelle “Indiefoxx” Dagres were banned from Twitch.

The two streamers have, in recent weeks, been accused of hosting “sexually-suggestive” ASMR streams. Twitch has seen a number of “hot-tub” streamers shift to the ASMR category in recent weeks due to the dwindling popularity of the newly introduced “Pools, Hot Tubs and Beaches” category.

Multiple streamers like Amouranth and Indiefoxx hosted “suggestive” ASMR streams while wearing “TikTok” leggings. The streamers also offered a range of services, such as writing their donors’ names on their body, forehead, or adding them on social media in exchange for subscriptions/donations. Twitch has not commented upon the situation until now, with no official reason being revealed for the bans.

Why did Amouranth and IndieFoxx get banned on Twitch?

Although unconfirmed, it is pretty obvious from the timing of the two streamers’ bans that it is the alleged “sexually-suggestive” nature of the ASMR streams that led to action against Amouranth and Indiefoxx. Both streamers have hosted multiple suggestive live streams in recent weeks.

It must also be noted that Twitch has taken action for similar infringements in the past. Streamer “alinasrose” was banned in February 2021 after “intimately licking a microphone” during a live stream. Considering both Amouranth and Indiefoxx committed the same action multiple times during recent live streams, their bans appear logical.

People supporting the Indiefoxx and Amouranth ban but still not sure what TOS they actually breached?



This is the problem with the platform, literally zero consistency. Twitch relaxed their own rules so I'm not sure why the blame is on the content creators?



Bad faith ASMR ban🤷‍♀️ — Kattosaurus Gaming (@Kattosaurus) June 19, 2021

Both Indiefoxx and Amouranth have been banned by Twitch after an outcry from the community for them to finally uphold their own TOS..



Bet you they only get a 3 day ban, even though anyone else with such a history of bans from the platform would probably be up to 30 days now? 🤔 — TheBigFriendlyGamer (@TheRealBFG_CH) June 19, 2021

Kinda fucked up that Twitch banned Amouranth and Indiefoxx. If Twitch is allowing creators to make that kinda of content then why ban them.



Ban the content, not the creators. — Krad (@KradMosh) June 19, 2021

Hmmm, Amouranth banned for the fourth time and Indiefoxx banned for the fifth time. Maybe they'll learn from this ban... Maybe.



I don't know if it had something to do with the advertising of their OnlyFans/nsfw sites on Twitch, or if it was the farting on mic ass-mr content. — Ben (@JaminBorn) June 19, 2021

As the platform does not reveal the reasons behind individual bans, the same situation appeared to occur with Rose, who claimed to have no idea about her ban’s duration. The streamer’s Twitch account appears to have been permanently banned.

According to StreamerBans, Rose has been banned from the platform for four months, and her Twitch channel was not active at the time of writing this article as well.

The likes of Indiefoxx and Amouranth might hence be in more trouble than most people have assumed. Streamer “alinaarose” has been banned for a large duration due to exactly the same kind of infringement that both Amouranth and Indiefoxx have committed.

I don’t know how long I’m banned for but I just want to thank everyone who supports me and is always kind to me and wants to see winning 🥰 I appreciate everything in life ,life has is ups and downs but I’ll be ok ☺️ — OF ALINA.ROSE9 🌹 (@alinaa_rose9) February 27, 2021

Hence, it is difficult to deduce the duration of the two bans and when the streamers might return to the platform. For Rose, it was her fourth ban on the platform due to similar violations of the community’s guidelines. Twitch’s maximum ban length is 30 days, but the platform is also known to hand out “indefinite suspensions” that streamers might take years to return from.

For example, Matt "Dellor" Vaughn could only return to the platform a year after he was banned for raging and breaking a keyboard during a live stream.

i can't think straight right now.. i had given up all hope. after everything i have said about them, twitch actually unbanned me. i have been through so much and have tried so hard to improve myself and my stream and i didn't think they saw or cared. thank you @Twitch — dellor (@dellor) October 6, 2020

Twitch has rescinded dellor's permanent suspension, dellor's Twitch account has been reinstated — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) October 6, 2020

