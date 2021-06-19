Why did Amouranth & Indiefoxx get banned on Twitch - The entire drama, explained

Earlier today, on 19th June 2021, both Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa and Jenelle “Indiefoxx” Dagres were banned from Twitch.
The two streamers have, in recent weeks, been accused of hosting “sexually-suggestive” ASMR streams. Twitch has seen a number of “hot-tub” streamers shift to the ASMR category in recent weeks due to the dwindling popularity of the newly introduced “Pools, Hot Tubs and Beaches” category.
Multiple streamers like Amouranth and Indiefoxx hosted “suggestive” ASMR streams while wearing “TikTok” leggings. The streamers also offered a range of services, such as writing their donors’ names on their body, forehead, or adding them on social media in exchange for subscriptions/donations. Twitch has not commented upon the situation until now, with no official reason being revealed for the bans.
Why did Amouranth and IndieFoxx get banned on Twitch?
Although unconfirmed, it is pretty obvious from the timing of the two streamers’ bans that it is the alleged “sexually-suggestive” nature of the ASMR streams that led to action against Amouranth and Indiefoxx. Both streamers have hosted multiple suggestive live streams in recent weeks.
It must also be noted that Twitch has taken action for similar infringements in the past. Streamer “alinasrose” was banned in February 2021 after “intimately licking a microphone” during a live stream. Considering both Amouranth and Indiefoxx committed the same action multiple times during recent live streams, their bans appear logical.
As the platform does not reveal the reasons behind individual bans, the same situation appeared to occur with Rose, who claimed to have no idea about her ban’s duration. The streamer’s Twitch account appears to have been permanently banned.
According to StreamerBans, Rose has been banned from the platform for four months, and her Twitch channel was not active at the time of writing this article as well.
The likes of Indiefoxx and Amouranth might hence be in more trouble than most people have assumed. Streamer “alinaarose” has been banned for a large duration due to exactly the same kind of infringement that both Amouranth and Indiefoxx have committed.
Hence, it is difficult to deduce the duration of the two bans and when the streamers might return to the platform. For Rose, it was her fourth ban on the platform due to similar violations of the community’s guidelines. Twitch’s maximum ban length is 30 days, but the platform is also known to hand out “indefinite suspensions” that streamers might take years to return from.
For example, Matt "Dellor" Vaughn could only return to the platform a year after he was banned for raging and breaking a keyboard during a live stream.