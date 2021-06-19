Amouranth earns over $4000 from OnlyFans subscriptions within hours of her Twitch ban

Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa’s OnlyFans account has seen a sudden spike in popularity since the content creator got banned on Twitch earlier today.

Amouranth has been banned from Twitch after posting multiple “sexually-suggestive” ASMR streams in the past few weeks. The streamer is one of the most prominent female content creators who shifted to the ASMR category after “hot-tub” streams fizzled out in popularity recently.

The ASMR streams have finally cost her, while Jenelle “Indiefoxx” Dagres was also suspended along with Amouranth. However, it appears as though her Twitch ban was also accompanied by a spike in popularity for her OnlyFans account.

587 new subs on OF since the ban mere hour or two ago pic.twitter.com/KkuRHUCGSQ — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) June 19, 2021

Amouranth reportedly earns over $4000 within hours of her Twitch suspension

Amouranth has, in the past, been banned on Twitch four times. She was banned in September 2019 after a “wardrobe malfunction” during a stream. The ban lasted for three days, after which the streamer got banned in March 2020, and then in May 2020.

Both the bans lasted for a day and were related to the promotion of “inappropriate content” and an “unathorized stream.” For more information about her past bans, the following article can be read.

Twitch generally does not publicly state the precise reason behind the suspensions that it invokes. Amouranth’s latest ban has also not been officially spoken about by the platform, although the timing of the suspension points to the suggestive ASMR streams being the reason.

It must also be noted that Twitch streamer “alinaarose” was banned in February 2021 for “suggestively licking a microphone during a Twitch stream.” The streamer was banned indefinitely, and her Twitch channel still appears to be inactive.

Considering that both Amouranth and Indieefoxx did similar actions multiple times apart from offering other “services” in exchange for donations/new subscribers, the suspensions could well be permanent.

Regardless, Amouranth does not appear to have a cause for concern. The streamer reportedly gained almost 600 new subscribers on OnlyFans within a few hours of her Twitch suspension. Amouranth is currently offering OnlyFans subscriptions at a 45% discount, and the increased attention that she is getting on the platform has resulted in a spike in her overall “post-likes” as well.

Finally, the streamer also appears to have uploaded multiple new posts in the past few days, according to OnlyCreator. Earlier in May, Twitch suspended advertising on Amouranth's account as she had allegedly sent emails promoting her OnlyFans content to her Twitch subscribers.

Probably a factor in @Amouranth 's ads removal since she used it to advertise her onlyfans to her subscribers. — Saysera (@Saysera69) May 19, 2021

No. Just no.



You're a sex worker on a gaming platform in a bikini in a hot tub bouncing your breasts all over camera and sending emails to subscribers advertising your OnlyFans. You aren't innocent. Stop trying to make this a social justice issue. — Inferno (@1NFRN0) May 18, 2021

As can be seen in the pictures, Amouranth offers a 30-day subscription for $8.24, and a 3-month subscription for $29.24. Regardless, some fans have reported that the streamer has seen a sudden spike in her subscribers on OnlyFans, although the same has not yet been registered on OnlyCreator.

However, Amouranth is expected to have made at least $4000 in the past 24 hours itself, and should see further increase in popularity over the coming days.

