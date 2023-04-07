"I greenlit the transfer" - xQc responds to claims that he did not pay professional Valorant players after "ghosting" them

On April 6, 2023, Twitch star Felix "xQc" came under fire after professional Valorant player Peter "Governor" claimed that the streamer allegedly "ghosted" his esports team, Turtle Troop, after signing term sheets with them. xQc responded by saying he was "blind-sighted and embarrassed" and that he should have "communicated more."

This was not the only claim that Governor made, as he alleged that xQc did not pay the team members. However, the French-Canadian personality revealed that he authorized the wire transfer and completed the necessary transactions to pay the professional players. He said:

"Oh, yeah. Also, one thing. People are going schizo and s**t, okay? I saw them saying some s**t, 'Oh, he didn't pay the Valorant team.' Okay? I greenlit the transfer. Okay? Four days ago."

"It's coming, I guess... I don't know" - xQc addresses rumors about not paying the Valorant pros

The debacle began on April 6, 2023, when Governor claimed that Felix "promised" his Valorant esports team half a month's salary as compensation. However, according to him, the Twitch streamer did not pay them.

Governor said:

"He promised us... half a month's salary, (as) compensation. But... I haven't been paid yet. That wouldn't be $25k. That would be $12.5k, total."

xQc addressed the situation on the same day as his 10-hour-long broadcast wrapped up. He said he made the transaction four days ago and confirmed the wire transfer a day and a half ago:

"And I confirmed the wire transfer one and a half days ago. If he didn't get it yet, it is what it is. But, I don't know what to tell you. I mean... it's coming, I guess. I don't know. Yeah, that's about it. All right, bye!"

Fans react to the streamer's response

A reaction thread featuring xQc's response to the controversy was among the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with over 420 community members commenting.

Redditor u/Shenmacia threw shade at those who thought that transferring large sums of money would be an "instant thing":

Fans on Reddit reacting to the streamer's response

Meanwhile, u/FlameHricane questioned why the situation had gotten so much attention:

Fans on Reddit reacting to the streamer's response

Here are some more relevant fan reactions from the streamer-focused forum:

Fans on Reddit reacting to the streamer's response

For context, on March 9, 2023, sources on social media platforms claimed that xQc had signed Turtle Troop and would be entering the professional Valorant esports scene.

Max Katz (@purest), a well-known esports personality, also backed up the claims, stating that the streamer was joining the scene in the same way that Jeremy "Disguised Toast" and Ludwig did.

