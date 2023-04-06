Valorant pro claims xQc "ghosted" them after signing term sheets with esports team, the streamer later explains why

During a livestream with Yassine "Subroza," Peter "Governor" shared that Felix "xQc," a former Overwatch esports pro and Twitch streamer, had "ghosted" his Valorant team (Turtle Troop) after agreeing to join them. He further added that the terms of the agreement were already signed before the streamer's sudden reversal in his decision.

xQc responded by explaining that some personal matters had come up, which compelled him to prioritize them over the Valorant team. He acknowledged that he should have communicated better with Turtle Troop, but mentioned that he had compensated them for the time that they lost waiting for him.

xQc says he should've been better in communicating his problems to the American Valorant team

Over the years, xQc has built up a reputation of backing out of events and activities at the very last minute. During last year's Sh*tcamp, an event hosted by QTCinderella, he failed to show up without any notice. However, he did explain that his absence was due to personal issues with his former partner, Adept. Speaking about the popular streamer ghosting the Valorant team, Governor stated:

"This guy let us on for a month straight...we were never on. We got term sheet signed and everything, but then he backed out like, in the last second and then just ghosted us."

In response to this statement, Felix said:

"There was a lot happening and I just kind of got blindsighted and I was embarrassed and, in the end, I understand that I definitely should have communicated more but there are things that I couldn't say, wouldn't make sense to explain."

(Timestamp: 00:38:54)

He continued:

"Maybe my manager's gonna clutch and they will explain these things 'cause they were the ones talking to them, not me anymore. I felt so bad and I felt so embarrassed for some of the sh*t that I was dealing with that I agreed to paying them a month's salary or half a month's salary for the time spent waiting."

Although xQc didn't disclose the exact amount that he paid, he mentioned that the compensation he provided was comparable to what any other major team would have received in similar circumstances.

Here's what the fans said

The recent clip quickly made the rounds on the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with many users pointing out that xQc's failure to communicate adequately with Turtle Troop was a sign of immaturity. Here are some of the top comments:

Fans are critical of Felix's lack of communication (Image via r/LivestreamFail Reddit)

In addition to missing Sh*tcamp last year, the streamer recently backed out of Ludwig's Chessboxing event as well, citing oversleeping as the reason for missing the rehearsals. Connor "CDawgVA" was drafted in at the last minute to take his place.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes