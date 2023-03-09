Is xQc entering the professional Valorant scene? Sources claim that the Twitch star is signing Turtle Troop

On March 9, 2023, Twitter user @ValorINTEL claimed that Twitch star Felix "xQc" was "set to sign" Turtle Troop and was ready to enter the professional esports scene.

A few days ago (March 5), Felix shared a message on his Twitch chat, stating that esports teams are not profitable. He, however, claimed that content creator-backed teams were. His Twitch chat message read:

"Esports teams aren't profitable, creator backed teams are."

Since posting this, the online community has speculated that the French-Canadian icon may want to buy a team in the professional Valorant esports scene. Twitter user Max Katz (@purest) also cited sources and claimed that Felix wanted to sign Turtle Troop. His tweet read:

"Sources: xQc is set to enter Valorant with the signing of Turtle Troops. He joins the likes of Disguised Toast and Ludwig, as streamers have a Valorant team."

"Overdue Turtles Troops W" - Online community reacts to sources claiming that xQc is buying a team to enter the professional Valorant esports scene

Turtle Troop is a well-known North American esports organization that has been part of the Valorant scene since 2021. At the time of writing, they were competing in the VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) Challengers.

The active roster of the team comprises:

Jack "Add3r"

Peter "Governor"

Matthew "Wedid"

Anthony "mummAy"

Tanner "TiGG"

The squad is coached by Canadian personality Avhyno. He was previously a member of Oxygen Esports.

Max Katz's update on xQc potentially signing Turtle Troop drew a lot of attention, with many community members weighing in. Twitter user @Lotcko's comments attracted quite a lot of attention, in which they stated:

"Overdue Turtle Troops W. Let's win Ascension."

Meanwhile, one viewer wondered what the Twitch sensation could gain by signing the Valorant esports team:

Some of the most relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

Interestingly, Turtle Troop posted an intriguing update on their official Twitter handle, hinting that "something" was on the way:

What has xQc previously said about signing a professional Valorant esports team?

Last month, on February 28, 2023, viewers asked xQc when he would start his "Juicers Esports" team. The 27-year-old personality revealed his desire to purchase an esports team. Things, however, became "weird."

He provided details about the situation by saying:

"'Juicer Esports when?' My brother. I said I was interested in buying a team. I couldn't. I wanted to buy it. It was weird. I was way above with that team. They'd already found a sponsor. I said, 'Yo, guys! I want to buy a team.' The other game that I got, was a bunch of low Silver, crypto scammers, and that's it! Nobody else!"

xQc is no stranger to esports, as he has previously played in the Overwatch League. Throughout his career, the Quebec native has been a part of eight teams. He most recently worked as a content creator for Luminosity Gaming.

