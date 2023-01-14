xQc explains why he left Luminosity Gaming, claims there were differences in"certain projects and aspirations"

On January 14, 2023, prominent esports organization Luminosity Gaming announced the departure of Twitch star Felix "xQc" from their content creator roster. The former shared a one-and-a-half-minute-long clip, featuring some of the latter's most memorable livestream moments.

xQc hosted a livestream on the same day and provided more context about the decision. He stated that he was on a one-year contract and had decided not to renew it.

The French-Canadian personality also revealed that there were differences in "certain projects and aspirations," stating:

"I have like, certain projects and aspirations that are... kind of like... I would assume... you know, that are like... different. So I just didn't renew. But I really appreciate the people that worked over there, though."

"I think they're pretty chill people" - xQc shares his thoughts on Luminosity Gaming after his departure

The conversation on this topic began at the five-minute mark of his January 14 livestream, when xQc said that he was now a free agent. He assured his audience that nothing would change following his departure from Luminosity Gaming:

"I'm no longer with any orgs. I'm now on my own. I mean, you know? Well, it's fine. Well, because it's not that anything bad happened. The contract was up. I'm a free agent! What does that mean? It means literally nothing. It doesn't mean anything will change in a little bit. It doesn't mean actually anything at all. The contract was up."

He went on to state that he had "certain projects and aspirations" that differed from the organization's plans.

Timestamp: 00:05:55

The former Overwatch pro shared his heartfelt opinions about the people he worked with at Luminosity Gaming, saying:

"Chat, I'm going to be honest. Guys, I didn't do much with Luminosity but I have to be honest, chat, some people that work over there are very motivated. They're full of energy and I think they're really cool people. I'm not kidding. I think they're pretty chill people."

xQc claimed that some of his projects weren't on the same "wavelength" as the North American organization's:

"I just had different projects that I wanted to do, that are not in the same, like, not wavelength, but it's a different direction. I'm not being a PR Andy. I'm just telling you. There's no point in being rude to people for no reason if there's no reason to be rude about them."

The conversation continued with xQc speaking about the "insane s**t" that he needed to figure out:

"I have certain projects or ideas or directions. I don't know if you guys have noticed, okay, but a lot of people don't have... orgs. Or they are not in orgs, right? And there are reasons for that. So I'm thinking about... insane s**t that I just need to figure out, 'What I'm going to do,' and, 'How I want to do it.' Okay?"

Speaking about his potential future, the Twitch sensation added:

"Those are infinite possibilities. You can say, 'Make an org,' or, 'Make this,' but the concept of an org is something. I can do what I want to. To make something that doesn't follow the same models as anything. Build an org, or whatever. It's just... something!"

Fans react to xQc leaving Luminosity Gaming

The sudden official update on Twitter garnered more than 110 fan reactions, with some of the most relevant ones featured below:

In addition to Luminosity Gaming, xQc was also a member of Dallas Fuel's Overwatch League (OWL) 2017 roster. He was released by the esports organization following a series of controversies and suspensions.

