"Did he self-post a f***ing fan cam?!" - xQc reacts to Andrew Tate's response to Greta Thunberg's roast on Twitter

On December 29, Twitch star Felix "xQc" reacted to a viral tweet by climate activist Greta Thunberg that savagely roasted controversial internet personality, Andrew Tate.

The unexpected feud between the two personalities surprised Felix. He was also taken aback by Thunberg's response, which received over two million likes on the social media platform:

Greta Thunberg's response to Andrew Tate's tweet (Image via Twitter)

xQc was curious about the interaction and began reading Andrew Tate's tweet and Greta Thunberg's reply. He realized that Tate subsequently posted a 1:30-minutes-long video montage of his exotic possessions and lifestyle.

Seeing this, the French-Canadian content creator exclaimed:

"What the f**k?! Bro did he self-post a f***ing fan cam?!"

xQc shares his thoughts on Andrew Tate and Greta Thunberg's viral interaction on Twitter

Felix spent the first few hours of his December 29 livestream reacting to some of the most popular posts on social media platforms.

He was then sent a link to an exchange between Andrew Tate and Greta Thunberg on Twitter, in which the former boasted of owning 33 cars, including a Bugatti Chiron and two Ferrari 812 Competiziones. xQc reacted to the tweet by saying:

"I don't give a f**k about any of this s**t. Jesus! What the f**k is this s**t? Guys, what is this, like, internet beef? Like, what is that? This is just..."

Timestamp: 00:29:25

He observed Greta Thunberg's response, which attracted more than two million likes, and stated:

"Two million likes for this s**t?! Oh, hell nah! What did the initial post have?"

The former Overwatch pro began watching Tate's video of himself driving expensive cars, flying in a private jet, and cruising around in speed boats. Felix claimed that the controversial internet personality was "self-glazing" on Twitter:

"Bro, I thought he liked or retweeted something with glazing. He's actually self-glazing on the TL (timeline)! Wait, it's a self-glazer!"

The conversation concluded with the 27-year-old adding:

"Oh, Jesus! Okay."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

Over 200 fan responses were posted in the YouTube comments section. While one viewer described Andrew Tate as "one of the most insecure people" on the internet, another community member called him a "marketing genius":

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's take on the viral social media interaction (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

xQc is a top-ranking Twitch streamer and currently has over 11.4 million followers on his channel. His Just Chatting and gaming-oriented livestreams attract an average of 55,478 viewers per broadcast.

He has played numerous games on his channel including Grand Theft Auto 5 roleplay, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, RUST, Minecraft, Fortnite, and more.

