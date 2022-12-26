xQc responds to Kaceytron's comments on prominent male streamers being silent over the sexual assault controversy

On December 25, Twitch star Felix "xQc" reacted to a clip that featured streamer Kacey "Kaceytron" sharing her opinions on certain big-name male creators, amidst the Rich Campbell sexual assault controversy.

Kaceytron called out prominent streamers such as xQc, Tyler "Trainwreckstv," and Zack "Asmongold," saying they would "scream from the highest mountain" if a controversy helped their channel grow.

She went on to say that the aforementioned personalities were silent about the recent sexual assault allegations leveled against former One True King (OTK) co-founder, Rich Campbell.

Hearing the claims, the French-Canadian streamer did not hold back on his sentiments and responded by saying:

"Rest in peace your brain cells. Sorry about that, sir! Anyway, umm... that was f***ing stupid as s**t."

Kaceytron claims prominent male streamers are silent over the Rich Campbell sexual assault controversy, xQc responds

During a Minecraft stream on December 25, fans notified Felix that a clip on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, in which Kaceytron had called him out among others, was gaining traction. Upon looking at the gist of the post, Felix remarked:

"I got exposed? Send it. Back to drama, I guess. Okay. On Christmas; drama on Christmas? What is this?! The Grinch? Oh my god, dude. The actual Grinch."

The minute-long Twitch clip started off with Kaceytron sharing her thoughts on xQc, Trainwreckstv, and Asmongold by stating:

"xQc or Trainwrecks or Asmon, or who the f**k ever, will you know, scream from the f***ing highest mountain about sexual assault whenever it's some sort of drama that helps them. You know? Or that whenever it's some sort of drama that's going to help them in some sort of a way, then they're able to talk about it."

Timestamp: 00:19:40

She then mentioned Twitch streamer AdrianahLee's sexual assault controversy, saying:

"But I feel like over the past week, I've just seen all of these you know, prominent male streamers who are talking about the whole AdrianahLee thing, you know? Just be silent about it, and not really say much and it makes me just have to question, like, 'Oh, are they not saying much because they're friends with Asmongold?'"

The clip concluded with Kaceytron commenting about the "boys club behavior" and adding:

"You know, like I said, this is just me speculating, but I feel like there's just been this kind of boys club behavior that's been cultivated, where some of the most prominent figures, you know..."

xQc was taken aback after watching the clip and responded by stating:

"Okay, this is legitimate brain rot! I feel bad for anybody who thought there was some sort of coherent sentence or any meaning behind any of this, and it was going to put some thought into this."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The YouTube comments section attracted quite a lot of fan reactions, as more than 320 community members provided their take on the streamer's clip. Here's what they had to say:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

At the time of writing, xQc was ranked as the number one streamer on Twitch. His gaming livestreams attract over 55k concurrent viewers and he currently has 11,447,737 followers on his channel.

