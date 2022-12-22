xQc explains why he took a break from streaming, reveals his flu symptoms were so bad that he thought he was "going to die"

After a three-day hiatus, Twitch star Felix "xQc" returned to livestreaming on December 22. During the start of the broadcast, the content creator took the opportunity to explain why he was away.

xQc revealed that he had the flu and speculated that his lungs were infected. He clarified that he had not been diagnosed with COVID-19 because he tested negative on all occasions.

As the discussion continued, the French-Candian personality claimed that the infection was so severe that he thought he was "going to die." Fortunately, he recovered in three days. Felix stated:

"Dude, the symptoms is so f***ing... Dude, my body was hurting so much, okay? I thought I was going to f***ing die, man! Okay? I mean, you can say my immune system is weak, but dude, listen. I literally just beat the whole thing in three days. Okay? That's pretty strong! Okay?"

xQc gives a health update and talks about recovering from severe flu

xQc provided details about his short break right at the start of his December 22 broadcast. He began the conversation by stating that he felt fine three days ago when he hosted his previous livestream:

"Guys, listen! Chat, listen! I'm going to be honest with you, okay? I have never seen anything like it before. Okay? Three days ago, chat, when I was streaming, okay? Chat, when I was streaming, everything was fine. Right? Everything was good. Everything was chill. I was feeling like, really good, right?"

However, things changed when he ended the broadcast and began panting after returning to his room:

"Then I end the stream, okay? I end the stream. I go out front. I had to go get a package. Then, I go upstairs, right? I run upstairs. I go up the stairs to go in my room, then I'm like (streamer pants). My lungs feel like, they're f***ing like infected, dude!"

Timestamp: 00:02:00

xQc went on to say that his entire body hurt and that he couldn't "move at all." He also claimed that the symptoms showed up instantly:

"And then my back hurts and my arms hurt, and I'm like, 'Yo! What the f**k?' And then, I took a shower, and I sit in bed... now my entire body hurts. I can't move at all! Like, my entire body just hurts. The whole thing. Like my legs, my f***ing feet, my back, my arms, my face, my neck. Just everything hurts like crazy! Bro, it was like the quickest onset of symptoms I've ever had."

The former Overwatch pro also mentioned that he did not have COVID-19:

"Brother, it was like, one minute it's fine, the other minute I'm dying. Like, what the f**k even is that, man? Dude, it was like instantaneous. Okay? No, it's not COVID. I tested for COVID every single day. Okay? And it went negative every single day. I just got a flu. Okay?"

Fans react to xQc's health update

The YouTube comments section had hundreds of fan reactions, with several community members voicing their concerns about the streamer's health. Here's a snippet of some relevant fan reactions:

Fans in the YouTube comments section react to the streamer's health update (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

xQc is currently the second-ranked English-speaking content creator on Twitch. His Just Chatting and variety gaming broadcasts average over 55k viewers, and his channel has 11,440,586 followers.

