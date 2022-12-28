19-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg had an absolutely savage response to a tweet made by controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate on December 27. The 36-year-old former kickboxer had made a post on Twitter directly addressing Thunberg, seemingly baiting her into a conversation about the environmental impact of his car collection.

Thunberg has stood up to many powerful figures in the past, including former US President Donald Trump, so it was no surprise that she would have some sort of comeback for Tate. What no one was expecting was for the teenage activist to offer such a brutal response.

Greta Thunberg @GretaThunberg twitter.com/Cobratate/stat… Andrew Tate @Cobratate



I have 33 cars.



My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo.



My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s.



This is just the start.



Greta Thunberg has brutal response for Andrew Tate

Tate recently tweeted out a photo of him filling up one of his prized Bugatti supercars with gasoline. In the tweet, he boasted about his car collection while directly addressing Greta Thunberg.

He mentioned Bugatti, pictured in the photo, as well as a pair of Ferrari 812 Competiziones. Tate also said he had thirty other cars in his collection. In the post, the controversial personality asked Thunberg for her email address so that he could send her a list of all his vehicles. Many felt this was an attempt to provoke Greta into a discussion about his carbon footprint.

Thunberg did not respond for a day, but when she did, she hit back hard. The activist responded with a joke, suggesting that someone who would have such an expensive car collection and feels the need to brag about their carbon emissions on Twitter must be compensating for something.

Andrew Tate is a former professional kickboxer who has become an online influencer. He gained notoriety in 2022 as clips of his regressive takes on relationships and women were spread on social media sites by his followers. After a massive social media campaign to have Tate de-platformed, he was banned from Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Noticeably absent from the conversation was Twitter. This is because Tate was already banned on the platform for his controversial views on the #MeToo movement and victims of sexual harassment and assault.

That said, he would not be left without an official foothold on mainstream social media for very long. Twitter, under new CEO Elon Musk, unbanned numerous accounts in November, including Tate's.

While many netizens were disappointed by this move, if the former kickboxer hadn't been unbanned, Greta Thunberg may never have had the chance to make the tweet she did.

Twitter reacts to Greta Thunberg response for Andrew Tate

Thunberg's response to Tate's attempt at trolling her has quickly gone viral, receiving over 750,000 likes within a few hours, as well as over 100,000 retweets. The controversial personality had 100,000 likes on his original tweet despite receiving more views on his post.

Many Twitter users reacting to Thunberg's response were delighted by the sheer savagery she displayed in her reply.

Himanshu Pareek @Sports_Himanshu @GretaThunberg Don't call yourself a climate activist Greta, if you have to burn people like that. @GretaThunberg Don't call yourself a climate activist Greta, if you have to burn people like that.

Pavankumar @iamkadaladi @GretaThunberg This is how to burn without emitting carbon. @GretaThunberg This is how to burn without emitting carbon.

David Challen @David_Challen @GretaThunberg Immense burn. Thoughts and prayers to Tate’s manhood, or lack thereof. Wake up men, this is not the hero you are looking for. @GretaThunberg Immense burn. Thoughts and prayers to Tate’s manhood, or lack thereof. Wake up men, this is not the hero you are looking for.

Others consider her reply to be a late entry in the running for best tweet of the year.

Duncan Lindsay @DuncanLindsay @GretaThunberg Who'd have thought 2022 Twitter would peak so late in the day @GretaThunberg Who'd have thought 2022 Twitter would peak so late in the day

Sooz Kempner🐀 @SoozUK @GretaThunberg I thought I'd never see a greater tweet than "me and my friends would have killed ET with hammers" and yet here we are. @GretaThunberg I thought I'd never see a greater tweet than "me and my friends would have killed ET with hammers" and yet here we are.

While there may not be an official award for Tweet of the Year, Greta Thunberg would certainly have a compelling case for the best tweet of 2022

