Shopify Rebellion signs old Luminosity Gaming Valorant roster ahead of VCT LCQ

June was surprising for Valorant esports fans as Luminosity Gaming pulled away its roster from the competitive scene. Despite the negative backlog, the original roster found itself a new home under Shopify Rebellion.

The announcement was officially made by the Canada-based esports organization’s Twitter handle, through an interesting announcement video. The organization showed off every player who will be joining Shopify Rebellion’s roster, and fans are rejoicing.

This article will discuss the newly formed team and what happened before this event.

The original Luminosity Gaming Valorant roster is joining Shopify Rebellion

Earlier this month, Velocity Gaming revealed that they will be pulling out of the Valorant esports scene due to Riot Games’ competitive structure. Their official statement quoted:

“Exiting Valorant is not an easy decision for us, we look forward to Riot’s upcoming structure for 2023 and we do not rule out the opportunity to participate in Valorant esports again down the road.”

Following the statement, they thanked the teams for their contributions to the organization and promised to find them a new home to continue their journey. Again, quoting their official statement:

“We aim to find a new home for our talented roster in which they can continue to compete together for many years to come.”

A few weeks later, Shopify Rebellion shockingly revealed their new roster in an announcement video. The video featured every former member of Luminosity Gaming in their new jerseys. The following are the members who were revealed in the announcement video:

Will “dazzLe” Loafman

Kaleb “moose” Jayne

Tanner “TiGG” Spanu

Adam “mada” Pampuch

Brandon “bdog” Sanders

Along with them, Jared “mac” Schneider has also joined as the head coach of the roster with Connor Larkin as its manager.

All these events happened in a matter of a couple of days, which was clearly said by Jeremy Steeves (General Manager of Rebellion) as he gave a shoutout to Karin Culliton (Head of Creative of Rebellion).

Luminosity Gaming also wished them good luck in their future endeavors in the end, which concluded their task of finding their roster a new home.

With the new team, Shopify Rebellion will be competing in the Valorant Champions Tour. The organization is also well known for having its own all-women roster, which came in second in the VCT Game Changers NA Series 1.

