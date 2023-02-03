Shopify Rebellion vs Turtle Troop at NA Valorant Challengers League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Group Stages of the Valorant Challengers League: North America Split 1 kicked off on February 1, 2023, featuring twelve of the region's most promising tier-2 contenders.

As we head into the third matchday of Week 1, one of the most established rosters in the Valorant Challengers League, Shopify Rebellion, will take on an up-and-coming team, Turtle Troop, in a best-of-three series to progress further up the group stage leaderboard.

Shopify vs Turtle Troop: Who will win their opening matchup of Valorant North America Challengers League Split 1?

Predictions

Shopify Rebellion is perhaps one of the most experienced rosters competing in the North American Valorant Challengers League, with a core that consists of four players who have been playing together since the start of the 2022 season.

Shopify has a veteran in-game leader like dazzLe at the helm to lead the roster to success. He is accompanied by youngsters like mada, moose and bdog who contribute to the team with their versatile Agent pool and incredible firepower. After the recent addition of a remarkable Controller player like v1c, Shopify appears to be in contention for a pole position in the NA Valorant Challengers League.

When compared to Shopify, Turtle Troop is a relatively new roster, one that lacks experience competing together as a team. All the players on the roster came together as a team for the first time only in January 2023, with their most recent addition, Wedid joining a few days later.

However, they do have mechanically talented players like Governor and Wedid, who have already proven their strengths in pro Valorant with their time in various other rosters.

Despite their lack of team experience, Turtle Troop is a team that can stand on par with several top-tier North American rosters, which they have proven after a remarkable campaign in the VCL Qualifiers.

As we enter this Week 1 matchup, Shopify Rebellion appears to be the most promising side. While Turtle Troop is an exceptional roster with the potential to outperform even the best teams, Shopify Rebellion's experience against NA's best will give them the confidence to march forward and emerge as the winner in this matchup.

Head-to-head

Shopify Rebellion and Turtle Troop are yet to face-off in an official matchup.

Recent results

Shopify Rebellion competed in two different tournaments with their current roster in the 2022 VCT off-season. They took part in the BoomTV Select and the Knights Freezout, emerging as the winners on both occasions. On their road to victory, Shopify defeated notable VCL teams like TSM, Oxygen Esports and Mad Lions (formerly Dark Ratio).

The only tournament Turtle Troops has participated in with their current roster is the NA VCL Last Chance Qualifiers, which eventually helped them secure a slot in the tournament's main event. On their way to the Valorant Challengers League: North America Split 1, Turtle Troop defeated teams like The Nation and OREsports, among others.

Potential lineups

Shopify Rebellion

Adam " mada " Pampuch

" Pampuch Will "dazzLe" Loafman (IGL)

Loafman (IGL) Brandon Michael "bdog" Sanders

Sanders Kaleb " moose " Jayne

" Jayne Victor " v1c " Truong

" Truong Jared "mac" Schneider (Coach)

Turtle Troop

Jack "Add3r" Hayashi

Hayashi Peter "Governor" No

No Mohammed " Harmful " Choudhary

" Choudhary Anthony " Okeanos " Nguyen

" Nguyen Matthew " Wedid " Suchan

" Suchan Jackson "Jaxsen" Popelka (Coach)

Where to watch

Readers all over the world can watch the Valorant Challengers League: North America Split 1 live on the Twitch channels of Valorant North America and Knights Arena, in addition to the various official watchparties. Shopify Rebellion will take on Turtle Troop on February 3, 2023, at 1 pm PST / 10 pm CET / 2.30 am IST (next day).

