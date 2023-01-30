Valorant Challengers League North America 2023 (Split 1): Full schedule, live results, where to watch, and more 

The North American Valorant Challengers League is set to embark on its first split on February 1, 2023, as twelve tier-two contenders prepare for a year-long fight over a potential VCT partnership slot.

Out of the twelve participating teams for the NA Challengers League, six were invited based on their commitment towards Valorant esports, while the remaining six were selected based on their performance in the Open Qualifiers and the Last Chance Qualifiers.

The 2023 NA Valorant Challengers League is set to kick off its first split on February 1, with its final matchday slated for March 17, 2023.

The Valorant Challengers League is almost upon us

Schedule, live score, and results of Valorant Challengers League: North America 2023 Split 1

Earlier in 2022, Riot Games announced their roadmap for the next few seasons. A total of 23 tier-two leagues, including the North American Valorant Challengers League, will run simultaneously worldwide.

The top teams from each of these leagues will then be pitted against the best Challengers teams within their respective regions (Pacific, EMEA, and Americas) in the Ascension tournament, which will ultimately reward the winner with entry into the franchised VCT leagues.

Format

The twelve participating teams will initially be split into two groups of six teams each. Both groups will fight through a single-round robin stage, where each team will play a single best-of-three series against one of the five other teams in their group every week. As a result, the tournament will be spread into five game weeks with six matches each week.

The top four teams from the Valorant Challengers League North America 2023 Split 1 will qualify for the Mid-Season Invitational, whereas the remaining teams will receive circuit points based on their position in the table.

Split 1: Feb. 1 - Mar. 17



Split 1: Feb. 1 - Mar. 17

Teams

Here are the twelve North American contenders that Valorant enthusiasts can look forward to seeing in the first split of the 2023 NA Valorant Challengers League:

M80 (Invited)

(Invited) FaZe Clan (Invited)

(Invited) TSM (Invited)

(Invited) Shopify Rebellion (Invited)

(Invited) G2 Esports (Invited)

(Invited) The Guard (Invited)

(Invited) BreakThru (Qualified)

(Qualified) Disguised (Qualified)

(Qualified) Oxygen Esports (Qualified)

(Qualified) Dark Ratio (Qualified)

(Qualified) Turtle Troops (Qualified)

(Qualified) OREsports (Qualified)

Live table

Note: This table will be updated regularly once the tournament begins.

Group A

Team Record Maps Rounds FaZe Clan 0-0 0/0 +0 Shopify Rebellion 0-0 0/0 +0 G2 Esports 0-0 0/0 +0 BreakThru 0-0 0/0 +0 Oxygen Esports 0-0 0/0 +0 Turtle Troops 0-0 0/0 +0

Group B

Team Record Maps Rounds M80 0-0 0/0 +0 TSM 0-0 0/0 +0 The Guard 0-0 0/0 +0 Disguised 0-0 0/0 +0 Dark Ratio 0-0 0/0 +0 OREsports 0-0 0/0 +0

Schedule

Week 1

Wednesday, February 1

FaZe Clan vs G2 Esports (1 pm PST / 10 pm CET / 2.30 am IST [next day])

(1 pm PST / 10 pm CET / 2.30 am IST [next day]) The Guard vs Disguised (4 pm PST / 1 am CET [next day] / 5.30 am IST [next day])

Thursday, February 2

TSM vs Dark Ratio (1 pm PST / 10 pm CET / 2.30 am IST [next day])

(1 pm PST / 10 pm CET / 2.30 am IST [next day]) BreakThru vs Oxygen Esports (4 pm PST/ 1 am CET [next day] / 5.30 am IST [next day])

Friday, February 3

Shopify Rebellion vs Turtle Troops (1 pm PST / 10 pm CET / 2.30 am IST [next day])

(1 pm PST / 10 pm CET / 2.30 am IST [next day]) M80 vs OREsports (4 pm PST / 1 am CET [next day] / 5.30 am IST [next day])

Week 2

Wednesday, February 8

Shopify Rebellion vs Oxygen Esports (1 pm PST / 10 pm CET / 2.30 am IST [next day])

(1 pm PST / 10 pm CET / 2.30 am IST [next day]) The Guard vs OREsports (4 pm PST / 1 am CET [next day] / 5.30 am IST [next day])

Thursday, February 9

Disguised vs Dark Ratio (1 pm PST / 10 pm CET / 2.30 am IST [next day])

(1 pm PST / 10 pm CET / 2.30 am IST [next day]) M80 vs TSM (4 pm PST/ 1 am CET [next day] / 5.30 am IST [next day])

Friday, February 10

FaZe Clan vs Turtle Troops (1 pm PST / 10 pm CET / 2.30 am IST [next day])

(1 pm PST / 10 pm CET / 2.30 am IST [next day]) G2 Esports vs BreakThru (4 pm PST / 1 am CET [next day] / 5.30 am IST [next day])

Week 3

Monday, February 27

The Guard vs TSM (1 pm PST / 10 pm CET / 2.30 am IST [next day])

(1 pm PST / 10 pm CET / 2.30 am IST [next day]) Turtle Troops vs BreakThru (4 pm PST / 1 am CET [next day] / 5.30 am IST [next day])

Tuesday, February 28

G2 Esports vs Oxygen Esports (1 pm PST / 10 pm CET / 2.30 am IST [next day])

(1 pm PST / 10 pm CET / 2.30 am IST [next day]) FaZe Clan vs Shopify Rebellion (4 pm PST / 1 am CET [next day] / 5.30 am IST [next day])

Wednesday, March 1

Disguised vs OREsports (1 pm PST / 10 pm CET / 2.30 am IST [next day] )

(1 pm PST / 10 pm CET / 2.30 am IST [next day] ) M80 vs Dark Ratio (4 pm PST / 1 am CET [next day] / 5.30 am IST [next day] )

Week 4

Wednesday, March 8

M80 vs Disguised (1 pm PST / 10 pm CET / 2.30 am IST [next day])

(1 pm PST / 10 pm CET / 2.30 am IST [next day]) TSM vs OREsports (4 pm PST / 1 am CET [next day] / 5.30 am IST [next day])

Thursday, March 9

G2 Esports vs Turtle Troops (1 pm PST / 10 pm CET / 2.30 am IST [next day])

(1 pm PST / 10 pm CET / 2.30 am IST [next day]) The Guard vs Dark Ratio (4 pm PST / 1 am CET [next day] / 5.30 am IST [next day])

Friday, March 10

Shopify Rebellion vs BreakThru (1 pm PST / 10 pm CET / 2.30 am IST [next day])

(1 pm PST / 10 pm CET / 2.30 am IST [next day]) FaZe Clan vs Oxygen Esports (4 pm PST / 1 am CET [next day] / 5.30 am IST [next day])

Week 5

Wednesday, March 15

G2 Esports vs Shopify Rebellion (TBD)

(TBD) The Guard vs M80 (TBD)

(TBD) FaZe Clan vs BreakThru (TBD)

(TBD) TSM vs Disguised (TBD)

(TBD) Turtle Troops vs Oxygen Esports (TBD)

(TBD) OREsports vs Dark Ratio (TBD)

Results

Note: The results will be updated regularly once the tournament begins.

Week 1

FaZe Clan vs G2 Esports

The Guard vs Disguised

TSM vs Dark Ratio

BreakThru vs Oxygen Esports

Shopify Rebellion vs Turtle Troops

M80 vs OREsports

Where to watch

Readers can check out the VCT North American Twitch channel to watch all the matches of the Valorant Challengers League: North America live. Knights Arena's Twitch handle will also be streaming the event live, alongside the official watch parties of content creators and players from all over North America.

The Valorant Challengers League: North America Split 1 will kick off with the FaZe Clan vs G2 Esports matchup on February 1, 2023, at 1 pm PST/ 10 pm CET/ 2.30 am IST (next day).

