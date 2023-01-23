All teams that qualified for Valorant Challengers 2023: North America Split 1

The first stage of the Valorant Challengers League 2023: North America is set to commence in February 2023, featuring twelve promising contenders. These twelve teams will compete in an online setup from February 1 to March 17 in an attempt to progress to the Ascension tournament and ultimately earn a partnership slot.

Hundreds of teams from all over North America initially competed in the qualifiers to earn a spot in the Valorant Challengers League. Out of the twelve participants, six of them were invited based on their commitment towards Valorant and their overall reputation as an organization, four were selected from the Open Qualifiers, and two from the Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ).

Expected rosters of all 12 Valorant teams at Valorant Challengers 2023: North America Split 1

Fans of North American Valorant will have an exciting series of matchups to look forward to once the tournament kicks off. Although the event features Valorant's tier-2 division of teams, several renowned organizations who didn't make it to the franchised leagues will continue their fight for a franchise slot through the VCT Challengers League .

Organizations like G2 Esports, FaZe Clan, TSM, Shopify and The Guard have already invested in Valorant esports for a fair period of time, and were deservedly invited by Riot to build a foundation for the game's tier-2 ecosystem. They will be joined by the likes of new organizations like M80, Oxygen Esports, OREsports, Disguised, and several unsigned rosters like BreakThru, Dark Ratio, and Squirtle Squad.

Listed below are all 12 teams and their expected rosters ahead of the North American Valorant Challengers League 2023:

Invited teams

M80

GianFranco " koalanoob " Potestio

" Potestio Marc-Andre " NiSMO " Tayar

" Tayar Daniel " eeiu " Vucenovic

" Vucenovic Alexander " Zander " Dituri (IGL)

" Dituri (IGL) Mouhamed " johnqt " Ouarid

" Ouarid Vincent "Happy" Schopenhauer (Coach)

FaZe Clan

Andrej " babybay " Francisty

" Francisty Kevin "poised" Ngo

Ngo *TBD*

*TBD*

*TBD*

TSM

Johann " seven " Hernandez

" Hernandez Corey " corey " Nigra

" Nigra Anthony " gMd " Guimond

" Guimond James " hazed " Cobb (IGL)

" Cobb (IGL) Nicholas " NaturE " Garrison

" Garrison Jacob "Daeda" Hale (Coach)

Shopify Rebellion

Adam " mada " Pampuch

" Pampuch Will "dazzLe" Loafman (IGL)

Loafman (IGL) Brandon Michael "bdog" Sanders

Sanders Kaleb " moose " Jayne

" Jayne Victor " v1c " Truong

" Truong Jared "mac" Schneider (Coach)

G2 Esports

Shahzeb " ShahZaM " Khan (IGL)

" Khan (IGL) Michael " dapr " Gulino

" Gulino Maxim " wippie " Shepelev

" Shepelev Erik " penny " Penny

" Penny Francis " OXY " Hoang

" Hoang Ian "Immi" Harding (Coach)

The Guard

Jacob " valyn " Batio (IGL)

" Batio (IGL) Michael " neT " Bernet

" Bernet Jonah " JonahP " Pulice

" Pulice Trent " trent " Cairns

" Cairns Ian " tex " Botsch

" Botsch Josh "JoshRT" Lee (Coach)

Teams from Open Qualifiers

BreakThru

Brady "thief" Dever

Dever Alex "aproto" Protopapas

Protopapas Brock "brawk" Somerhalder

Somerhalder Xavier "flyuh" Carlson

Carlson Tyler " sym " Porter

" Porter Tanishq "Tanizhq" Sabharwal (Coach)

Disguised

Drake " Exalt " Branly

" Branly Joshua " steel " Nissan

" Nissan Amgalan " Genghsta " Nemekhbayar

" Nemekhbayar Damion "XXiF" Cook

Cook Joseph " clear " Allen

" Allen Kyle "OCEAN" O'Brien (Coach)

Oxygen Esports

Devon " randyySAVAGE " Bréard

" Bréard Mitch " mitch " Semago

" Semago Josh " pwny " VanGorder

" VanGorder Logan " skuba " Jenkins

" Jenkins Andrew " Verno " Maust

" Maust Preston " Juv3nile " Dornon (Coach)

" Dornon (Coach) Rustun "Rustun" Lusk (Coach)

Dark Ratio

Justin " Trick " Sears

" Sears Adam " Ange " Milian

" Milian Anthony " ZexRow " Colandro

" Colandro Taylor " drone " Johnson

" Johnson William " Will " Cheng

" Cheng Jornen "MoonChopper" Nishiyama (Coach)

Teams from LCQ

Squirtle Squad

Jack "Add3r" Hayashi

Hayashi Peter "Governor" No

No Mohammed " Harmful " Choudhary

" Choudhary Anthony " Okeanos " Nguyen

" Nguyen Matthew " Wedid " Suchan

" Suchan Jackson "Jaxsen" Popelka (Coach)

OREsports

Jonard " Jonaaa6 " Penaflor

" Penaflor Dayton " Lear " Akau

" Akau Vincent " PureVNS " Nguyen

" Nguyen Chase " nillyaz" Linder

Linder Elijah " zeldris " Hawkins

" Hawkins Erik " vapen " Sutton (Coach)

" Sutton (Coach) Chris "Huijinyong" Yong (Coach)

A total of 23 regional tier-2 tournaments will be held under the banner of Valorant Challengers in various parts of the world throughout the year. The most competent teams from each of those leagues will have the opportunity to compete in the VCT Ascension tournament and eventually secure a franchise slot for the 2024 season.

