OREsports vs Soniqs at Valorant Challengers League NA Qualifiers: Predictions, where to watch, and more

OREsports is set to take on Soniqs on the final matchday of the Valorant Challengers League: North America Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ). A total of 256 promising contenders initially took part in the LCQ for the VCT NA Challengers League. After five days of enthralling matchups, only two teams remain in the fight for the final spot in the tournament's main event.

The inaugural edition of the North American Valorant Challengers League is set to have twelve teams competing for a spot in VCT Ascension. Initially, six teams were invited based on their reputation as an organization and their commitment towards Valorant esports.

Out of the remaining six spots, four were selected from an Open Qualifiers that featured 256 teams, and the remaining two would be the top two teams of the Last Chance Qualifiers. With Squirtle Squad defeating OREsports in the Upper Finals of the LCQ yesterday, only one spot remains.

OREsports vs Soniqs at Valorant NA Challengers League LCQ: Who will grab the last spot for the main event?

Predictions

Both OREsports and Soniqs have put on a show for the North American Valorant audience through their performances in the Open Qualifiers so far. Both teams have defeated several promising contenders to reach the deciding matchup of the event.

OREsports initially cruised through the LCQ, toppling every opponent in their way. However, upon meeting Squirtle Squad in the Upper Finals, OREsports met with their first defeat. Considering their performances against promising contenders like Nearest Airport, Moon Raccoons and BASILISK, OREsports has the ability to hold their ground and execute their gameplan against tough opposition.

Meanwhile, Soniqs will enter this upcoming matchup with an active 6-match win-streak. Similar to OREsports, Soniqs have also not backed down against notable opponents, defeating teams like The Nation, Cosmic Divide, and Nearest Airport to reach the final match of this stage.

Both teams have a fair chance to outmaneuver their opponents. However, considering the individual quality of the players and their performance so far in the tournament, OREsports have the upper hand in this matchup and are likely to earn the final spot for the VCT NA Challengers League 2023.

Head-to-head

Soniqs and OREsports are two promising Valorant rosters who have been giving it their all to qualify for the VCT NA Challengers League and solidify their status as a tier-2 team. While the two teams in question are yet to compete at the highest level of Valorant, they have encountered each other on a couple of occasions before.

OREsports, under their previous banner (Stealing Lunch Money), played against Soniqs twice in December 2022, defeating them on both occasions.

Their first matchup was in the semifinals of the Knights Monthly Gauntlet 2022: November, where OREsports witnessed a 2-0 victory. Five days later, they defeated Soniqs yet again in the Round-of-32 of the NSG Lockdown - Open 1, this time with a 2-1 scoreline.

Recent results

So far in the NA Challengers League Open Qualifiers and LCQ, OREsports has managed to maintain a tally of 13 wins and 4 defeats. Soniqs, on the other hand, has 14 wins (including 1 forfeited win) and 3 defeats.

Potential lineups

OREsports

Jonard " Jonaaa6 " Penaflor

" Penaflor Dayton " Lear " Akau

" Akau Vincent " PureVNS " Nguyen

" Nguyen Chase " nillyaz" Linder

Linder Elijah "zeldris" Hawkins

Soniqs

Michael " nerve " Yerrow

" Yerrow Bryce " PureR" Lovell

Lovell Kevin " mina" Nguyen

Nguyen William " shonk " Kittrell

" Kittrell Dylan "runi" Cade

Livestream details

Interested readers can tune into the VCT North American Twitch channel to watch the proceedings of the NA Challengers live. The Lower Final bout between OREsports and Soniqs will kick off on January 22, 2023, at 3 pm PST/ 12am CET (next day)/ 4.30 am IST (next day).

