How is G2 Esports shaping up for Valorant competitive season 2023?

G2 Esports is a popular European Valorant professional esports organization in Berlin, Germany. Apart from Riot's hero-shooter, the organization has made its mark on countless other competitive games like Counter Strike, Rainbow Six Siege, and Apex Legends.

As 2023 is nearing, every Valorant professional team is gearing up for the upcoming VCT season with franchising at its heart. G2 Esports had a tough run when the organization was denied a partnership slot by Riot due to the Andrew Tate and Carlos Rodriguez controversy.

G2 Esports welcomes two ex-Sentinels Valorant players into the roster

The current year has been troubling for many professionals as some have stepped back from the active VCT scene, and some have been looking for better opportunities. With that being said, most of these players only have until January, as all rosters will have to be confirmed by the start of the season officially.

Former Sentinels players dapr and ShahZam have officially signed with G2 Esports ahead of 2023's VCT season. There have been rumors of ShahZam stepping into the EU organization, but nothing official has been confirmed yet with G2.

On December 12, 2022, G2 Esports' official Valorant Twitter handle revealed a small clip showing the two former Sentinels members, dapr and ShahZam, stepping into the G2 roster.

The current Valorant G2 Roster includes the following players who will compete in the 2023 VCT season:

Shahzen " ShahZam " Khan

" Khan Michael " dapr " Gulino

" Gulino Maxim " wippie " Shepelev

" Shepelev Erik " penny " Penny

" Penny Francis "OXY" Hoang

Although G2 Esports will not make it to the list of franchised Valorant teams, the roster can still begin its journey with the Ascension Leagues in VCT 2023. There is still a long way to go for the roster, as it will take quite a while to reach the big leagues.

That said, the current G2 Esports roster houses some of the best players in the esports scene. ShahZam and dapr being the legendary Sentinels players, have been known for their amazing plays. Apart from the two Sentinel members, G2 has acquired wippie and penny from Version 1. Lastly, OXY has also joined from Dark Ratio.

G2 Esports' current roster is ready to take on the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour season in 2023, with all five members confirmed. How the roster will perform against the teams is yet to be seen. The upcoming year will be an excellent start for all the teams participating in the esports scene.

Riot Games' partnership program will sculpt the way of the esports scene in a different way for future generations of players. Riot is trying to allow every Valorant player to be in the big leagues.

