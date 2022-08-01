dapr Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more 

Michael "dapr" Gulino is one of North America's most popular players in Valorant's pro circuit. His ability to effectively handle situations and make witty plays has earned him admiration from Valorant enthusiasts worldwide.

dapr is popular for his performances in his given Sentinel role, including various Agents like Cypher, Kiljoy, and Viper. He has also been seen on Agents like Sage, Chamber, and Sova throughout his pro career.

Everything about Sentinels dapr's Valorant settings in 2022

dapr is a former CS: GO professional who spent much of his career playing for various organizations across North America. After not finding the desired success in Valve's shooter, he officially switched to Valorant.

The 23-year-old kicked off his Valorant career on an org-less roster before being acquired by Sentinels. Since then, dapr has grown into one of the most recognizable players in the pro circuit, with quite a few accolades to his name.

Most notably, dapr was a vital member of the Sentinels roster that won the VCT 2021 Stage 1 Masters and the Stage 2 Masters: Reykjavik. Despite not winning any major Valorant title since then, Sentinels is reputed to be one of North America's top organizations.

Below, fans can find the various in-game settings and configurations used by dapr in his pro esports career, according to data provided on prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.66

eDPI: 264

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Outlines: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 5

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: E

Equip Primary Weapon: Mouse Wheel Up / Mouse Wheel Down

Equip Secondary Weapon: Mouse 5

Equip Melee Weapon: Mouse 4

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: V

Use/Equip Ability 2: 3

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map settings

Rotate: Fixed

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE Deep Blue

Keyboard: Corsair K70 RGB TKL

Headset: Hyper X Cloud II

PC Setting

CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K

GPU: ASUS GeForce RTX 3080

By adopting dapr's in-game settings and dedicating their time to work on their performance, users can aim to reach the level at which dapr performs in his pro career.

