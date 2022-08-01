Create
Notifications

dapr Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more 

Sentinels&#039; dapr is one of Valorant&#039;s biggest stars (Image via flickr)
Sentinels' dapr is one of Valorant's biggest stars (Image via flickr)
Adarsh J Kumar
Adarsh J Kumar
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified Aug 01, 2022 11:07 AM IST

Michael "dapr" Gulino is one of North America's most popular players in Valorant's pro circuit. His ability to effectively handle situations and make witty plays has earned him admiration from Valorant enthusiasts worldwide.

dapr is popular for his performances in his given Sentinel role, including various Agents like Cypher, Kiljoy, and Viper. He has also been seen on Agents like Sage, Chamber, and Sova throughout his pro career.

can't believe this roster is gonna win champions https://t.co/PfG1jwVL1q

Everything about Sentinels dapr's Valorant settings in 2022

dapr is a former CS: GO professional who spent much of his career playing for various organizations across North America. After not finding the desired success in Valve's shooter, he officially switched to Valorant.

The 23-year-old kicked off his Valorant career on an org-less roster before being acquired by Sentinels. Since then, dapr has grown into one of the most recognizable players in the pro circuit, with quite a few accolades to his name.

Most notably, dapr was a vital member of the Sentinels roster that won the VCT 2021 Stage 1 Masters and the Stage 2 Masters: Reykjavik. Despite not winning any major Valorant title since then, Sentinels is reputed to be one of North America's top organizations.

Below, fans can find the various in-game settings and configurations used by dapr in his pro esports career, according to data provided on prosettings.net.

the bootcamp has arrived https://t.co/LjvdF3Pwy1

Mouse settings

  • DPI: 400
  • Sensitivity: 0.66
  • eDPI: 264
  • Zoom Sensitivity: 1
  • Hz: 1000
  • Windows Sensitivity: 6
  • Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

  • Color: Green
  • Outlines: On
  • Center Dot Opacity: 1
  • Center Dot Thickness: 1
  • Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

  • Show Inner Lines: On
  • Inner Line Opacity: 1
  • Inner Line Length: 3
  • Inner Line Thickness: 2
  • Inner Line Offset: 5
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

  • Show Outer Lines: Off
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

  • Walk: L-Shift
  • Crouch: L-Ctrl
  • Jump: Space Bar
  • Use Object: E
  • Equip Primary Weapon: Mouse Wheel Up / Mouse Wheel Down
  • Equip Secondary Weapon: Mouse 5
  • Equip Melee Weapon: Mouse 4
  • Equip Spike: 4
  • Use/Equip Ability 1: V
  • Use/Equip Ability 2: 3
  • Use/Equip Ability 3: C
  • Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map settings

  • Rotate: Fixed
  • Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
  • Keep Player Centered: Off
  • Minimap Size: 1.1
  • Minimap Zoom: 0.9
  • Minimap Vision Cones: On
  • Show Map Region Names: Always
better fix those brackets https://t.co/hJbUgaOlCM

Video Settings

General

  • Resolution: 1920x1080
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
  • Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

  • Multithreaded Rendering: On
  • Material Quality: Low
  • Texture Quality: Low
  • Detail Quality: Low
  • UI Quality: Low
  • Vignette: Off
  • VSync: Off
  • Anti-Aliasing: None
  • Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
  • Improve Clarity: Off
  • Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
  • Bloom: Off
  • Distortion: Off
  • Cast Shadows: Off

Peripherals

Also Read Story Continues below
  • Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
  • Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
  • Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE Deep Blue
  • Keyboard: Corsair K70 RGB TKL
  • Headset: Hyper X Cloud II

PC Setting

  • CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K
  • GPU: ASUS GeForce RTX 3080

By adopting dapr's in-game settings and dedicating their time to work on their performance, users can aim to reach the level at which dapr performs in his pro career.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...