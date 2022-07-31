Crosshair profiles of all teams from VCT Masters: Copenhagen - FPX, OpTic, PRX and more

The top twelve Valorant rosters from all over the world convened in Copenhagen, Denmark, from July 10 to 24, to compete for the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters. Each competing region had their own Challengers event prior to the tournament to decide their top representatives for the Stage 2 Masters.

After two weeks of exciting matchups, FunPlus Phoenix were crowned champions at the Forum Copenhagen. They defeated Paper Rex in an enthralling best-of-five series to claim the first ever Valorant tournament in front of a live audience.

Crosshair profile codes of all teams who competed in Valorant's recent VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters: Copenhagen

Masters: Copenhagen featured the best teams from each of the regions competing in VCT: Three from EMEA, two from NA and APAC, one from Korea, Japan, Brazil and LATAM, and the winner of the South American LCQ.

The tournament had a diverse range of teams, with OpTic Gaming, Fnatic, and Paper Rex returning to the VCT Masters as favorites. Furthermore, sides such as FPX, XSET, Guild and Leviatan will participate in their first ever Masters contest.

Listed below are the crosshair profile codes of all twelve teams that competed in the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen:

FunPlus Phoenix

ANGE1 - 0;P;h;0;d;1;f;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

- 0;P;h;0;d;1;f;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 ardiis - 0;s;1;P;h;0;0l;3;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

- 0;s;1;P;h;0;0l;3;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 Zyppan - 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;1;1l;0;1o;0;1m;0;1f;0

- 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;1;1l;0;1o;0;1m;0;1f;0 SEIDER - 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5;s;0.823;o;1

- 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5;s;0.823;o;1 Shao - 0;P;h;0;f;0;m;1;0l;3;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

- 0;P;h;0;f;0;m;1;0l;3;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 Suygetsu - 0;P;h;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

Paper Rex

Jinggg - 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5

- 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5 mindfreak - 0;P;c;1;o;0.723;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

- 0;P;c;1;o;0.723;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 f0rsakeN - 0;s;1;P;o;1;0t;1;0l;1;0o;4;0a;1;0f;0;1t;1;1l;1;1o;3;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;c;0;o;1

- 0;s;1;P;o;1;0t;1;0l;1;0o;4;0a;1;0f;0;1t;1;1l;1;1o;3;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;c;0;o;1 Benkai - 0;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;f;0;0t;0;0l;0;0o;0;0a;0;0f;0;1b;0

- 0;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;f;0;0t;0;0l;0;0o;0;0a;0;0f;0;1b;0 d4v41 - 0;s;1;P;h;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

OpTic Gaming

FNS - 0;P;c;1;o;1;0l;3;0o;5;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

- 0;P;c;1;o;1;0l;3;0o;5;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 Victor - 0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

- 0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 crashies - 0;s;1;P;c;1;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

- 0;s;1;P;c;1;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 Marved - 0;P;c;1;h;0;f;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

- 0;P;c;1;h;0;f;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 yay - 0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Fnatic

Boaster - 0;s;1;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;f;0;s;0;0l;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1f;0;S;c;1;o;1

- 0;s;1;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;f;0;s;0;0l;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1f;0;S;c;1;o;1 Derke - 0;s;1;P;o;1;d;1;f;0;s;0;0t;0;0l;1;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;1;1o;0;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;o;1

- 0;s;1;P;o;1;d;1;f;0;s;0;0t;0;0l;1;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;1;1o;0;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;o;1 Alfajer - 0;s;1;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;z;3;0b;0;1b;0;S;s;0.628;o;1

- 0;s;1;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;z;3;0b;0;1b;0;S;s;0.628;o;1 Enzo - 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;f;0;0t;1;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;s;0.8

- 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;f;0;0t;1;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;s;0.8 Mistic - 0;s;1;P;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

DRX

stax - 0;P;c;4;h;0;f;0;s;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

- 0;P;c;4;h;0;f;0;s;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 Rb - 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;o;1

- 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;o;1 MaKo - 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0l;4;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

- 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0l;4;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 BuZz - 0;P;c;5;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

- 0;P;c;5;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 Zest - 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0l;4;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Leviatan

Tacolilla - 0;s;1;P;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5;s;0.75

- 0;s;1;P;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5;s;0.75 adverso - 0;P;c;7;h;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

- 0;P;c;7;h;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 Shyy - 0;P;h;0;0b;0;1l;4;1o;0;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

- 0;P;h;0;0b;0;1l;4;1o;0;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0 Melser - 0;s;1;P;c;1;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;c;6;s;0.897;o;1

- 0;s;1;P;c;1;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;c;6;s;0.897;o;1 kiNgg - 0;p;0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;A;o;1;d;1;z;3;f;0;s;0;0t;0;0l;0;0o;0;0a;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0

Guild Esports

Sayf - N/A

- N/A trexx - N/A

- N/A koldamenta - N/A

- N/A Russ - N/A

- N/A Leo - N/A

XSET

AYRIN - 0;P;c;5;h;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

- 0;P;c;5;h;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 BcJ - 0;s;1;P;c;5;o;0.116;f;0;m;1;0l;3;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

- 0;s;1;P;c;5;o;0.116;f;0;m;1;0l;3;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 Cryo - 0;P;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

- 0;P;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 dephh - 0;P;h;0;0l;5;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

- 0;P;h;0;0l;5;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 zekken - 0;P;c;1;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1b;0

KRU Esports

Klaus - 0;P;c;1;o;1;0t;1;0l;3;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1a;0

- 0;P;c;1;o;1;0t;1;0l;3;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1a;0 delz1k - 0;P;c;1;o;0;f;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

- 0;P;c;1;o;0;f;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 Mazino - 0;P;c;1;h;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

- 0;P;c;1;h;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 NagZet - 0;s;1;P;c;5;o;1;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

- 0;s;1;P;c;5;o;1;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 keznitdeuS - 0;P;c;4;h;0;0b;0;1l;4;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

Northeption

Meteor - 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;s;1.2;o;1

- 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;s;1.2;o;1 JoxJo - 0;P;h;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

- 0;P;h;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 xnfri - 0;s;1;P;c;5;o;0.4;d;1;f;0;0l;2;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5;s;0.5;o;0.9

- 0;s;1;P;c;5;o;0.4;d;1;f;0;0l;2;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5;s;0.5;o;0.9 derialy - 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;d;1;z;1;f;0;s;0;0b;0;1t;1;1o;1;1a;1;1m;0;1e;0.23

- 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;d;1;z;1;f;0;s;0;0b;0;1t;1;1o;1;1a;1;1m;0;1e;0.23 BlackWiz - 0;p;0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;d;1;z;1;0t;1;0l;2;0o;1;0a;1;0e;0.3;1b;0;A;c;7;o;1;d;1;f;0;s;0;0b;0;1b;0;S;s;0.5;o;1

LOUD

Saadhak - 0;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

- 0;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 aspas - 0;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;z;3;f;0;0b;0;1b;0

- 0;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;z;3;f;0;0b;0;1b;0 Sacy - 0;P;h;0;0t;1;0l;4;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1t;3;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

- 0;P;h;0;0t;1;0l;4;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1t;3;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0 pANcada - 0;P;c;1;h;0;s;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

- 0;P;c;1;h;0;s;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 Less - 0;P;o;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

XERXIA

Crws - 0;c;1;s;1;P;c;1;h;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;1;s;0.884;o;0.798

- 0;c;1;s;1;P;c;1;h;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;1;s;0.884;o;0.798 foxz - 0;P;c;1;h;0;f;0;0l;5;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

- 0;P;c;1;h;0;f;0;0l;5;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 sushiboys - 0;P;c;5;h;0;f;0;0l;5;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

- 0;P;c;5;h;0;f;0;0l;5;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 sScary - 0;s;1;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;z;3;f;0;s;0;0b;0;1b;0

- 0;s;1;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;z;3;f;0;s;0;0b;0;1b;0 Surf - 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;o;1

How to apply crosshair code in-game

To apply any of the listed crosshair codes into the game, players are initially required to copy the code. They will then have to access the Crosshair tab within the in-game settings, after which they're required to navigate to the Crosshair Profile tab.

Players will then need to click the "Import" option on the Crosshair Profile tab and paste the copied crosshair code. Once imported, they can equip the exact crosshair as their favorite VCT pros, with the freedom to make the necessary tweaks to the crosshair to suit their playstyle.

