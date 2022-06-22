"It might kill some of the competition": Luminosity Gaming's dazzLe talks about franchising at VCT 2022 Stage 2 NA Challengers

Luminosity Gaming were eliminated from the VCT 2022 Stage 2 NA Challengers after a defeat to FaZe Clan in a Lower Round 1 matchup. Upon finishing fourth in their group, Luminosity was placed directly into the playoffs lower bracket.

Earlier in the same gameweek, FaZe Clan was sent to the lower brackets after a defeat to 100 Thieves. Luminosity, who garnered a win against FaZe in the group stage, were matched against them in this best-of-three lower bracket fixture.

Luminosity kicked off the match on Split with a 13-9 victory. FaZe, however, responded with a whopping 13-5 map-win on Fracture. The final map, Breeze, provided gripping overtime entertainment that witnessed FaZe Clan get the better of Luminosity Gaming. As a result, Luminosity bid farewell to the VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers, finishing in 7th-8th place.

dazzLe talks about Luminosity Gaming after their exit from VCT 2022 Stage 2 NA Challengers playoffs

In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports' Adarsh J Kumar, Luminosity Gaming's in-game leader (IGL), Will "dazzLe" Loafman, discussed his team's exit from the VCT 2022 Stage 2 NA Challengers playoffs, shedding light on their overall performance in the tournament.

Q: FaZe Clan are a team that Luminosity Gaming succeeded in defeating earlier in the VCT NA Challengers Group Stage. What do you think happened differently this time around?

dazzLe: Honestly, they played pretty similar. Dicey just went off, in my opinion. He just had an insane individual performance. It's hard to play against that, to be honest.

Q: Despite the exit, Luminosity had a good run in Stage 2 of VCT. Looking back into the tournament, how would you describe your experience?

dazzLe: I think we played pretty well, aside from the match against EG in the Group Stage where we were pretty caught off not playing our game at all. Every other match we've played so far has been pretty solid from us.

Q: Have you had a chance to take a look at Pearl, the latest map in the game? What are your thoughts on it replacing Split in the map pool?

dazzLe: I haven't looked too much at it. I'm a little sad that they took out Split since that's the map Pearl is replacing. But it's always fun to have a new map in the game, so I'm excited for it.

Q: As we know, Luminosity has announced that the organization will leave Valorant once Stage 2 concludes. Have you had any progress in finding a new team?

dazzLe: Nothing concrete yet, but we're looking into opportunities to stay together as a team because we all want to do that.

Q: Riot Games is set to replace VCT with a franchising system in 2023. What are your thoughts on the project?

dazzLe: I think everyone knew it was happening, but the amount of teams was a shock for a lot of the orgs, with it only being 8 to 10 teams including slots from South America.

I think I agree with everyone else that there's just maybe not enough slots for all of North America and South America combined. That's the only part I'm a little worried about. I think it might kill some of the competition if they really go through with that.

It's going to make orgs pull out. It's going to potentially make players quit or have to retire. So I think that's what everyone's worried about. Besides that, I think everyone is still excited for the next phase of Valorant, with whatever they are going to bring.

Q: Luminosity’s roster still has enough circuit points to fight for a spot at Champions through the LCQs. Considering that, how confident are you in qualifying for the Champions at the end of the season?

dazzLe: The way I look at it is that it's kind of automatically an easier bracket, as teams like OpTic have already qualified for Champions. At least one other team will be going to Champions from NA who won't be in the LCQ bracket.

We also started in the loser's bracket in the playoffs (Stage 2 NA Challengers), which makes it a lot tougher. So I think we're pretty confident with it and I think we can definitely do it.

