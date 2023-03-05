xQc gets DDOS attacked after his IP address was leaked, compels him to end his livestream shortly after

Twitch star Felix "xQc" returned to his channel on March 5. Things, however, did not go as planned as the streamer was subjected to a DDOS attack. Felix claimed that he had got into this situation after his IP address was exposed while playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 3.

After discovering that he couldn't view his Twitch chat or download anything, xQc decided to cut his livestream short.

Before signing off, the French-Canadian streamer shared his sentiments about the person DDOSing him.

"I feel bad about you. You need to get a job" - xQc hits back at the person DDOS-attacking him

Felix was 20 minutes into his broadcast on March 5 when he noticed a lag and saw that his Twitch chat was not responding properly. He also discovered things "crashing" on his PC and stated that he could upload smoothly but was seemingly failing to download things.

xQc opened a notes document and wrote a message:

"Stream lagging. Download is clapped. I can still stream cuz upload is fine. Yo, hacker guy Andy, can u chill out, for like, a min? Bruh?"

A few moments later, the former Overwatch pro observed that his IP address had changed. He exclaimed in surprise:

"Yeah, the IP changed and s**t! I'm looking at it right now. Dude, chat, I'm looking at it right now. I don't get it! It's completely different. I'm looking at it right now, it's different! Hold up."

Timestamp: 00:20:05

At the 28-minute mark, Felix opened the notes document once more and shared another message, claiming that his internet was "dying." He decided to end his livestream and confirmed what could have led to the DDOS attack.

"My internet is dying out, cuz of IP leak yesterday, CoD: BO3 (Call of Duty: Black Ops 3). I'm gonna fix it and come back. I might just do IRL tbh (to be honest). Let's make something out of nothing :)."

Before signing off, xQc responded to the DDOS attacker saying:

"Also whoever is doing this, man, I don't feel bad about myself. I feel bad about you. You need to get some job or an employment or some sort of a hobby. Sorry that your life is a disaster. Much apologies, man. Peace out."

Fans react to the streamer getting DDOS-attacked live on stream

The concluding moments of xQc's doomed livestream were shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. According to Redditor u/onyux, Twitch streamer Georgie "Pokelawls" had informed Felix that the issues in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 were not fully resolved:

Another Reddit user, u/nightcourier365, questioned why the Quebec native did not have DDOS protection:

Here are some more notable fan reactions:

This is not the first time a situation like this has disrupted xQc's livestream. On June 14, 2022, the 27-year-old personality tweeted that his IP address had been accidentally leaked. He ended up canceling his broadcast as a precaution.

