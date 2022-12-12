Pokelawls accidentally shows Twitch Bounty board, reveals $7,000+ offer to stream Genshin Impact for an hour

Twitch streamer Georgie "Pokelawls" found himself in an unusual situation during a broadcast on December 12. As he was checking out Twitch's Guest Star feature, viewers jokingly suggested that the content creator get some fans to do his Twitch bounties.

While looking at the sponsorship offers available, Georgie accidentally leaked his Twitch Bounty board.

It was revealed that the streamer had multiple offers, ranging from playing Genshin Impact for an hour with a bounty of $7,365 to getting paid $992 for watching a minute-long movie.

"Oh my god!" - Pokelawls panics after leaking his Twitch Bounty board on the livestream

Pokelawls was checking out Twitch's Guest Star feature at the 01:32 mark of his December 12 livestream when he received a suggestion from a fan to get his viewers to do his Twitch Bounties. The streamer reacted by saying:

"'Get viewers to do your bounties.' Wait, I might have a bounty right now."

Georgie was taken aback when he saw his Twitch Bounty board and realized he had two offers for games that he wanted to play.

While transitioning to the main screen for the broadcast, the 30-year-old accidentally showed the bounty screen. Here's a screenshot of the streamer's dashboard:

Screenshot of the streamer's Twitch Bounty board (Image via Twitch)

Georgie had seven bounties in the queue, and three were available for him. One of the available bounties would pay the Toronto native $3,091 to play the Doritos Triangle Island in Fortnite for 30 minutes.

After leaking his Twitch Bounty board for a second, Pokelawls panicked and exclaimed:

"Oh my god! I just... oh my god! I just f***ing... oh, oh! Delete it! Oh god, I didn't even click that! I didn't mean to click that! Oh no! F**k! F**k, f**k, f**k! I'll delete the clips. Dude! Oh s**t!... Dude, I meant to open my Steam thing! Oh... we're good."

Timestamp: 01:32:23

Fans react to the streamer showing his Twitch Bounties

The accidental reveal was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and the clip became the top post on the forum. More than 586 community members joined the reaction thread, with one Redditor u/RipGenji7 sharing their thoughts on the sponsorship offers:

Reddit user u/orderinthefort claimed that the aforementioned bounties are "pennies" as compared to direct sponsorships:

One fan wondered how much money Twitch stars like Felix "xQc" and Kai Cenat would've been offered through the bounty system:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Pokelawls is a popular Just Chatting content creator who started his livestreaming career in 2016. He currently has 1,047,254 followers and averages more than 7.3k viewers per stream.

