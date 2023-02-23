"IRL is f**king trash" - xQc opens up about recent IRL stream with Kai Cenat, talks about stream snipers and swatters

Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" hosted a gaming livestream on February 22, 2023. After spending 10 hours playing various games and reacting to popular internet content, he opened up about his recent IRL stream with fellow content creator Kai Cenat.

The former Overwatch pro wanted to be "straight" with his viewers and claimed that IRL broadcasts are "trash and bad." He then recalled encountering stream snipers during the Universal Theme Park broadcast and revealed that he got swatted there.

xQc mentioned that he used to enjoy hosting IRL streams in the past. However, he added that he now has to be vigilant all the time and claimed that there are a lot of things that he worries about. He said:

"Yeah, here are some afterthoughts for you. I'm going to keep it straight up with you, IRL is f**king trash. It's just bad. This is my daily entry. I used to love doing it. These days, it feels like... there's so much to worry about. I have so much to look over my shoulder and looking around others and s**t like that."

xQc says being vigilant during IRL livestreams "drained him," explains how stream snipers and swatters hampered his experience

At the 10:54-hour mark of his February 22 broadcast, xQc shared his thoughts on his recent IRL livestreaming experience with Kai Cenat. After claiming that he has "too much to worry about" while hosting real-life content, the French-Canadian personality stated:

"I mean, yeah, it's cool. Like, 'Yeah, guys, I 'saved' Kai's stream.' That's not what I meant. Like, it's just... always, like, looking at everything and feeling so cautious. It's just not... it's just trash. Like, it drained me so hard! After like five hours, I was completely dead."

The Quebec native then talked about dealing with stream snipers, explaining how they hampered his livestreaming experience:

"Having snipers, like, in and out. Like, the super forceful dumbf**k just came in, like, it's funny. I get it, dude. He's trying to joke. But when you do that s**t all day, if you don't know what their intentions are. When you're just infiltrating, you're just breaking like the energy, man."

Timestamp: 10:54:30

The 27-year-old revealed that swatters once again targeted him and called the police during the IRL livestream. He said:

"And then swatters, again. Of course. They called the police. Like, f**k man! It's just f**king trash! I get it, like, 'Oh, dude!' Like, 'Dude, it's part of the job. F**king do this, do that.'

"I think, at the end of the day, dude, these things are meant to be fun. And the only reason why they work, they exist is that, it laments for fun. Okay? That s**t is not fun at all! Okay? I barely had any f**king fun because it was like I was trying to hold the whole thing together."

Fans react to xQc's clip

The YouTube comments section was bustling with fan reactions, as over 180 community members provided their take on the subject. Here's a snippet of some relevant fan reactions:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

While one viewer said they enjoyed watching xQc collaborate with Kai Cenat, another stated that getting stream sniped and swatted was an "unfortunate consequence" of having a large community.

