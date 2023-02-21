xQc comments on potential move to Kick, says he doesn't like to give a "yes or no" answer because "things and people change"

On February 21, Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" got together with fellow content creator Kai Cenat to host a special IRL livestream at the Universal Theme Park. While on their way, the latter asked the former if he would start livestreaming on Kick.

xQc initially said he would not be shifting to broadcasting on the Trainwreckstv-backed platform right away. However, as the conversation continued, the French-Canadian personality claimed he preferred not to give a "yes or no" answer. He added that the community needs to realize that "things and people change," which could result in a change of opinion.

"I mean, not now anyway" - xQc responds to Kai Cenat asking him if he's moving to livestreaming on Kick

The streamers were on their way to Universal Theme Park at the one-hour mark of Kai Cenat's broadcast. The New Yorker wanted to talk about some "real stuff" and asked his Canadian counterpart if he was planning to shift platforms to Kick. His response was:

"No. I mean, not now, anyway. I mean, what? Why do you want to talk about that, man? Like, dude..."

Kai Cenat also said he was not moving to Kick. However, xQc added that he preferred not to give a "yes or no" answer:

"I mean... I don't like giving yes and no's about all these topics because we don't know how the world is going to be like. People need to realize that it's not weird to not say, 'No or yes,' because the world changes."

Timestamp: 01:01:00

He added:

"If you say no to something and the world breaks apart and like, 'No, I said no so I can't go anymore,' unless you're a hypocrite, right? People need to realize that things and people change. So your opinion might change. So don't hard long into a stance and treat it in the future. You know? It's kind of like that."

Fans react to the streamers talking about moving to livestreaming on Kick

xQc and Kai Cenat's conversation was a hot topic of discussion on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with the thread featuring over 70 fan reactions.

Redditor u/livelyDream joked that the former would only switch to Kick if Chance "Sodapoppin" moved:

According to Reddit user u/ciofinho, the content creator made a good point:

Here are some of the more relevant fan reactions:

Hailing from Quebec, xQc is one of the most renowned content creators on Twitch and has been actively broadcasting on the platform since 2016. He currently has 11,588,649 followers and averages more than 57k viewers per stream.

