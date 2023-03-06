On March 5, 2023, Twitch star Jeremy "Disguised Toast" hosted a livestream from São Paulo to watch the VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) LOCK//IN grand finals.

At one point during the broadcast, the streamer reacted to a viral post from the r/ValorantCompetitive subreddit, which stated that French-Canadian personality Felix "xQc" was allegedly purchasing a professional Valorant esports team:

After seeing this, Disguised Toast shared his thoughts on the streaming industry, implying that if someone was doing something interesting, then others would take notice and try to replicate it. He stated:

"When it comes to streaming scene, chat, as you guys have seen from everything. If you have something... If you're doing something cool, everyone's going to take notice and also like, try to do something cool. Right? And it's nothing wrong with that. That's just how all streaming works."

"It makes me feel better about my decision" - Disguised Toast talks about prominent streamers starting their own Valorant esports team

The Twitch clip continued with Disguised Toast discussing how multiplayer games such as Among Us and Wobbly Life became viral phenomenons in the streaming world after some content creators started playing them. He stated:

"If you see someone play Among Us and you think it's cool, then everyone's going to do it as well. If you think Wobbly Life is fun, chances are other people are going to think Wobbly Life is fun."

After a brief pause, the 31-year-old added that seeing prominent personalities follow in his footsteps made him feel better about his decision. He also stated that seeing content creators such as xQc allegedly creating their own professional Valorant esports team was a huge compliment:

"It just makes me feel better about my decision to participate because... as big creators, like doing something similar, I think it's almost like a... that's a big compliment. Like, it's a huge confidence boost that, 'Okay, 'I'm not doing something stupid almost.'"

Fans react to the streamer's take

A reaction thread featuring Disguised Toast discussing popular streamers starting their own Valorant esports team gained a lot of traction on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Redditor u/wanttoseensfwcontent wondered whether investing money in an esports team was a good idea:

According to Reddit user u/DuckHumble, only an established streamer could make money in the esports scene, since it is a losing venture most of the time:

Here are some more notable fan reactions:

Disguised Toast is a renowned content creator, best known for being a Hearthstone aficionado. He recently joined the professional Valorant esports scene by forming his own team, DSG.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes