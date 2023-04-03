"I'm not being a snitch about it" - xQc voices his frustration after HasanAbi showed a "guy die on stream"

On April 2, 2023, popular Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" expressed his dissatisfaction with the platform's inconsistent policies and bans. He argued that applying the same rules to all content creators creates a "level playing field" and that new Twitch streamers should be given "a little more leeway." However, he also acknowledged that there should be a limit to this leniency.

During his stream, xQc brought up a recent incident involving political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" watching a police chase that resulted in a fatality. xQc expressed frustration with the lack of consistency in Twitch's policies:

"It's too late. But now since we are past the event, okay? I'm not being a snitch about it. Hasan watched a guy die on stream. I took the precautions to hide it, for the delay, to be smart about it. What's my reward? F**king nothing! What is the reward for that? Actually nothing! I get nothing for that!"

"I don't know what the f**k has been going on with Twitch ToS" - xQc on policy inconsistencies showcased on Twitch

The conversation on the subject began at the three-hour mark of his broadcast on April 2, when xQc stated that applying consistent rules on the platform creates an environment in which streamers can feel they are on the same playing field:

"Yeah, I think this one time is odd. You always want to apply things consistently. I wish people understood that applying rules and ToS (Terms of Service) consistently across the board, to all creators, doesn't assure some sort of weird virtue or whatever. You know what it does? It creates an environment where people can feel they are on the same playing field. Right?"

Felix added:

"And it doesn't have any intention and no bows are made on some dumb s**t, where people call snitches. And there's no weird s**t. It's an even playing field for everybody, and people get this!"

The former Overwatch pro then expressed his thoughts on new content creators joining the platform, saying that they should be given some additional leeway:

"I think some people that are new, that come from other places, should be given a bit more leeway because they don't know. And things can be kind of hard to understand fast enough when they get banned. And I get that."

Timestamp: 03:43:40

xQc also stated that he had no idea what was going on with Twitch's Terms of Service:

"But I think there's a f**king limit! I think there's a f**king limit to where that stops, and people suddenly be like, 'Okay, yo, that was really dumb.' And that has not been the case. That has not been applied so far. I don't know what the f**k has been going on in Twitch ToS."

A few moments later, xQc used the example of HasanAbi watching a live police car chase that resulted in a fatality. He claimed that he had taken adequate precautions to avoid displaying the incident on his own livestream, but that he received no recognition for doing so.

He also noted that if he had accidentally shown the footage on his stream, he likely would have been suspended:

"But trust me, if I saw that guy die on my stream, right? I made a 'mistake,' I would've got banned. I don't want to hear it! I don't want to f**king hear it. I don't give a f**k about your take. I don't care. That's just the truth."

Fans react to xQc's clip

xQc's take on HasanAbi not getting banned was a hot topic of conversation on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the online community had to say:

Redditors discussing xQc's clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

While one Redditor recalled how Swedish Twitch streamer Sebastian "Forsen" was suspended for a month after being tricked into watching explicit content, another community member commented that xQc was implying that HasanAbi "gets away" with things on the Amazon-owned platform.

