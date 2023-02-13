MoistCr1TiKaL claims Kick's terms of service will be a "huge thorn" in their side after streamers allegedly broadcast Super Bowl on the platform

On February 13, popular Twitch streamer Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" shared his thoughts on content creators on Kick who were allegedly broadcasting the NFL Super Bowl LVII. Charlie's attention was drawn to a Twitch chatter who claimed to have read Kick's Terms of Service (ToS) and mentioned a section called the "Rights to your Content."

After reading what Kick outlined in their terms of service, MoistCr1TiKaL burst out laughing and opined:

"Ah! Their terms are going to be a huge thorn in their side, should the NFL actually pursue it."

"Is going to be a huge issue for the NFL" - MoistCr1TiKaL on content creators streaming Super Bowl LVII on Kick

While MoistCr1TiKaL was reacting to some posts on Twitter, he noticed a viewer who claimed to have gone through Kick's Terms of Service.

In the ToS section titled "Rights to your Content," Kick claimed that they had no ownership rights over user content. Charlie read out loud the Twitch chatter's comment, who stated:

"'Just read the Terms of Service on Kick. Seems in 2.1: Rights to your Content - anything you stream is yours and not Kick's in any way and by streaming you are expressing that you have rights to stream it.'"

MoistCr1TiKaL started laughing after reading this and stated that Kick's terms were going to be a "huge thorn" in their side. He speculated that the NFL would be aware of streamers broadcasting the Super Bowl on Kick:

"And I feel like they're going to at least be aware of it, considering there's 150,000 live viewers on Kick, watching it... making money off it."

The clip concluded with the 28-year-old personality adding that the situation could become a "huge issue" for the NFL if they lost 150,000 viewers:

"Which is what is going to be a huge issue for the NFL. That's the monetization that they couldn't tap into. It's 150,000 viewers that they lose."

Fans react to the streamer's take

The streamer's take was a highly upvoted post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with the reaction thread accruing more than 40 fan reactions in just an hour. According to Redditor u/Tyranitar271, Kick will become a "fake it till you make it" website:

Another Reddit user, u/mailwasnotforwarded, speculated that the platform would rack up enough lawsuits:

Some of the most relevant fan comments were along these lines:

MoistCr1TiKaL is a well-known personality in the streaming industry whose popularity skyrocketed in 2020. He currently has 4,789,008 followers and has played several popular games such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Apex Legends, Fortnite, Jump King, and Rocket League on his channel.

