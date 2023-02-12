How many times has Forsen been banned on Twitch?

Twitch streamer Sebastian "Forsen" is one of the most prominent figures in the streaming community and has been active on the platform since 2016. He began as a professional Hearthstone player before transitioning to full-time streaming.

Over the course of his seven-year streaming career, Sebastian has played 1,102 different games on his channel, with Minecraft, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive being the most-played titles.

Having said that, Forsen has been embroiled in several controversies, having received a few bans from the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform. His suspensions have ranged from a one-day ban to a 30-day ban for displaying explicit content on his channel.

In this article, we'll take a look at how many times the Swede has been banned on Twitch along with some relevant fan reactions.

A closer look at Forsen's Twitch bans

According to the automated streamer tracking bot, StreamerBans, Forsen has been banned three times during his online career. His first-ever ban was issued on May 8, 2020, when he served a 14-day-long suspension.

Four days later (on May 12, 2020), the content creator took to Twitter to reveal the reason for his first ban. He claimed that he was suspended because he used a derogatory term while playing Valorant. His tweet stated:

"Banned for two weeks for saying r**arded Russians instead of r**arded 'people who can't participate in voice comms in Valorant due to legal reasons.' I guess I have some more time to beat up my half-Russian siblings now. Nice."

Twitch streamer's update following his first ban on Twitch (Image via Twitter)

Sebastian's next ban was recorded on September 10, 2020, but he was swiftly unbanned the very next day on September 11:

Here's what the streaming community had to say about the content creator's second suspension:

Harvey. @hk2299 @StreamerBans @Forsen honestly, everyone should just switch to youtube. So cringe how a company can just ban people who depend on this site for a living. They need to change this or people are going to leave the platform. @StreamerBans @Forsen honestly, everyone should just switch to youtube. So cringe how a company can just ban people who depend on this site for a living. They need to change this or people are going to leave the platform.

Monric @MonricOW @StreamerBans @Forsen I was literally watching his Minecraft gameplay like 3 hours ago. @StreamerBans @Forsen I was literally watching his Minecraft gameplay like 3 hours ago.

ninou2 @ninou2_ @StreamerBans @Forsen look: for several hours now I have been told from credible sources the reason forsen has been banned. however due to the importance and sensitivity around the subject I have refrained from going on it. i don't feel comfortable with it currently @StreamerBans @Forsen look: for several hours now I have been told from credible sources the reason forsen has been banned. however due to the importance and sensitivity around the subject I have refrained from going on it. i don't feel comfortable with it currently

Forsen receives a month-long ban after showing explicit content on the livestream

Just two months later, Forsen's most controversial Twitch ban was recorded on November 26, 2020:

The announcement went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with several community members speculating on the potential cause of the incident. Some of the most relevant fan reactions from the now-archived thread were along these lines:

The next day, Sebastian shared an update on Twitter, announcing that he was handed an indefinite suspension after showing a "horse GIF" on the livestream:

"I'm currently banned for the horse GIF. The ban is indefinite, which means (an) undetermined ban duration. Unlucky."

A month later, on December 17, 2020, Forsen shared a social media update to express gratitude to the community for sending him birthday wishes. He then revealed that his contentious ban was planned to be lifted "slightly after Christmas:"

Twitch streamer updates the community about his third Twitch ban (Image via Twitter)

The streamer was eventually unbanned on December 26, 2020, a day after Christmas.

Other suspensions

In addition to being banned from Twitch, Forsen has also been barred from playing PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

On April 16, 2022, the content creator was greeted with an in-game message, informing him that he had been suspended for one month due to "abuse." The notification read:

"You have been banned! You have been banned from PUBG until 2022-05-15 due to abusing."

The Swede continues to broadcast regularly on his Twitch channel. At the time of writing this article, he has spent the majority of his time playing Minecraft, attempting to break fellow Twitch streamer Felix "xQc's" speedrunning record.

