Forsen reacts to xQc beating his Minecraft speedrun record, says he has to "learn how to walk before running"

Twitch star Sebastian "Forsen" took to his channel to host a gaming livestream on January 4, 2023. During the livestream, he reacted to the fact that fellow streamer Felix "xQc" beat his Minecraft speedrun record.

The 32-year-old watched how xQc beat the game in 20 minutes and five seconds. He recalled the differences he noticed in xQc's gameplay and compared it to his previous speedrun.

The Swede then inferred that he would have to relearn how to speedrun, saying:

"I have to learn how to walk before I can run. Baby steps, man! Baby steps."

Forsen starts playing Minecraft after a two-year hiatus

At the 01:20 mark of his livestream, Forsen took a look at xQc's viral speed-running record. After successfully beating the record, xQc smashed his headsets and exclaimed:

"Boom! I am done with this s**t!"

Forsen smirked and responded jokingly:

"For now."

The Swedish personality recounted the differences he observed between xQc's speedrun and his own, which he did in 2021. He remarked:

"The only thing different was that inner ring, or whatever s**t. I don't even remember how that works. In terms of likliness of Fortress or Stronghold, whatever the f**k it is called. But I mean, that's advanced shenanigans."

Timestamp: 01:20:00

Forsen claimed that he would have to take "baby steps" and relearn Minecraft speedrunning techniques. He asked his viewers to help him figure out which version of the game he was supposed to play on.

Eight minutes later, the former Hearthstone pro logged in to the game to play it for the first time in two years. He claimed that the in-game sensitivity was too high and wondered if his "old brain" could keep up with it.

The Twitch star then opened the in-game menu to investigate the crafting options. He burst out laughing after seemingly forgetting how to access the feature and stated:

"All right. And then... I'm going to find on the menu, how do you open the crafting menu? I don't know how to open the crating menu, man!"

Fans react to the streamer playing Minecraft after a long time

A conversation thread featuring Forsen returning to play Minecraft was a top post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with 67 fans providing their take. Redditor u/eldarium's comments attracted over 850 upvotes, as they stated:

According to Reddit user u/str4gtexx, the streamer "will beat" the speedrun record in two weeks if he learns certain strategies:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

The rivalry between Forsen and xQc in Minecraft speedrunning is well-known in the streaming community. In April 2021, the former set a record time of 20 minutes and 38 seconds.

xQc broke the aforementioned record on January 4, 2023. A clip of his gameplay went viral on the internet, garnering over 216k views.

