During a livestream on April 2, 2023, French-Canadian streamer Felix "xQc" shared his thoughts on controversial internet personality Sneako's message to popular content creators. Kai Cenat, Josh "YourRAGE," Jidon "JiDion," xQc, Adin Ross, Hasan "HasanAbi," and Zack "Asmongold" were mentioned by the latter as having reacted to a recent video posted by Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL," in which he blasted Sneako.

The latter claimed that none of these personalities saw his response or defended him during the recent drama. xQc was shocked to see this message and wondered why he was being roped into the Rumble streamer's feud with MoistCr1TiKaL. He shared his thoughts on the situation, stating:

"All I did was watch a video about... guys, I just watched the video between him and Moist. That's what I did. I don't know why I'm being tagged in this. Like, I'm a nobody in this. Like, I'm the most nobody in this, possible!"

"If somebody is right and you defend them, that's a good thing" - xQc's response to Sneako amidst his beef with MoistCr1TiKaL

At the 15-minute mark of his broadcast on April 2, xQc came across a tweet featuring Sneako's message to prominent content creators. It read:

"Kai Cenat, YourRAGE, JiDion, Adin Ross, Hasan, xQc, Asmongold, literally every streamer and YouTuber reacted to MoistCr1TiKaL video about me. Not one reacts to my response video. Even the people I've defended."

He provided examples of how he defended Kai Cenat, YourRAGE, JiDion, and Adin Ross during their controversies:

"I defended Kai Cenat from g-r*pe allegations, defended YourRAGE when Twitch banned him, defended JiDion from Pokimane hate, defended Adin Ross from getting Twitter canceled..."

Sneako, who is indefinitely banned from YouTube, went on to say that people had an "agenda" and that no one cared about the "truth":

"Not one of them have my back when I'm against the wall. not one. The soyboys understandably have an agenda. I made the mistake, thinking people were friends in this game. They will use you for clout. None of them care about truth! They want to turn me into a meme. It's not about anything but views. Pay close attention @everyone."

Timestamp: 00:15:25

xQc was taken aback at his name being mentioned in the message. His initial response was:

"Huh?! What response video? Why did he tag me? What did I do? I didn't say nothing! Bro, I didn't say nothing! What did I even say?"

After reading it, the 27-year-old weighed in on the situation and stated that defending someone who was "right" was a "good thing." However, they cannot expect others to defend them if they do something "wrong" later on:

"Guys, okay, guys, I don't want to get into the drama, okay? I think, as a whole, okay. If somebody is right and you defend them, that's a good thing. If somebody is wrong and you defend them, well, you can say you did that. right? But it doesn't mean that the person will defend you if you are wrong down the line.

He added:

"I'm just saying, like, saying you defended somebody... you know, it doesn't mean they're going to jump in front of the moving train for your. You know? This is a general rule type of s**t."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

xQc's reaction to being mentioned by Sneako has gained a lot of traction on YouTube. Here is a snapshot of some relevant comments:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip. (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

While one viewer questioned whether Sneako was playing a character to "create outrage," another community member claimed that Sneako's feud with MoistCr1TiKaL had been "squashed."

