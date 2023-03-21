Who is Sneako? Tracing the career of controversial streamer who was permanently banned from YouTube

Controversial internet personality Sneako has been trending on social media for the past few days for his viral Twitter spat with popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL."

While Charlie is a fairly well-known character, people unaware of the red pill, manosphere community might not know who exactly he was beefing with, other than that the guy has publicly talked about being c*ckolded and doesn't know the difference between gun magazines and clips and is a former YouTuber permanently banned from the platform.

His Twitter spat with MoistCr1TiKaL (Image via Twitter)

Nicolas Kenn De Ballinthazy, or Sneako, the moniker he chose back in 2013, is a former YouTuber turned Rumble streamer and a red-piller who sells a get-rich-quick guide to his followers and is infamous for his controversial comments.

This article aims to explore his decade-spanning career, which ultimately led him to idolize Andrew Tate and lose access to both Twitch and YouTube as platforms.

Sneako: The rise and fall of a young YouTuber's "alter-ego"

Ballinthazy was born on September 8, 1998, in New York City and joined YouTube in 2013. This initial stage of his career was him mainly playing video games such as Call of Duty Black Ops 2 and uploading them to the red platform coupled with a running commentary where he would talk about a variety of things on his mind.

He sometimes came up with a few really introspective things such as this video called Alter Ego, where he criticized himself for being too narcissistic and ironically, wondered if he would be the same a few years from then. He opined:

"When you see rappers and basketball players who think they are the most important and special people in the world because children give them their endless overwhelming support, that's how I feel all the time. I think I'm so special and better than everyone else because I'm smarter. Just picture how narcissistic that is. This side is my alter-ego, and his name is Sneako."

Going viral and changing his content

His first proper viral video dates back to 2015 and is quite a hop-skip-and-a-jump away from his current content. The video, titled How People View You, was a monolog of Sneako talking to the camera while cutting his hair as he engaged in a philosophical debate about how people want to be perceived in public and by others.

Fans and newcomers loved his introspective mindset and after the success of the video, Sneako's content shifted from gameplay to more commentary-style videos about sociocultural issues. It is important to note that while he was growing his channel as a Call of Duty creator, so was the current YouTube King MrBeast and both were on highly friendly terms.

MrBeast would even have him on his team back in 2018 after which they had a falling out, something Sneako has revealed he still regrets to this day. By that time, he had also changed the content on his main channel with IRL events, including the One Minute Podcast, which got quite a lot of attention for its fresh take on street interviews.

2022: The Red pill turn and the "fall"

A dramatic change in Sneako's content occurred last year after he started saying highly controversial things on his livestreams on YouTube. Slowly falling down the red-pill rabbit hole of Andrew Tate and adjacent personalities, the former New York Subway interviewer ended up spewing polarizing messages targeting women and certain communities, as is evident by his eagerness to join Ye, formerly Kanye West's election campaign.

After simulating aggressive licentious acts on stream while insulting a female YouTuber, many creators actively started calling upon the platform to ban him. Readers should note that he has also made clear political content after reacting to far-right author Matt Walsh's transphobic documentary on stream and also brought on Nick Fuentes on his channel, a self-admitted white nationalist neo-nazi.

Coupled with his association with Andrew Tate, Sneako would then get banned from YouTube on October 3. After getting booted from Twitch after a day of streaming, he solely streams on Rumble with severely declined viewership and no prospect of returning to YouTube as he doubles down on his views.

