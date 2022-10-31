Racism in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - Kai Cenat and YourRAGE's encounter with racists sparks outrage

Call of Duty lobbies are notorious for their toxicity, but Kai Cenat and YourRAGE's experience with a couple of racists in the brand new Modern Warfare 2 recently caused a lot of outrage.

A couple of clips from yesterday's stream have gained significant traction on social media and the gaming community has had a varied reaction. While many described the occurrence as normal, others were at a loss at how such blatant use of slurs and derogatory remarks are so commonplace in such a popular video game.

Trigger warning: Racism and mention of racial slurs.

Derogatory terms thrown at Kai Cenat and YouRAGE while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Racism and Call of Duty have had a pretty long history in successive games, and the developers made headlines last year for banning hundreds of thousands of accounts with racist names in an attempt to curb toxicity in Warzone. Sadly, Activision is infamous for not being able to do anything because of the unrepeatable hate sputed on voice chat.

Case in point: In April 2021, the popular rapper T-Pain was called the n-word while he was streaming on Twitch. Much the same happened to the currently most subscribed channel on the platform, Kai Cenat, who was playing the recently released Modern Warfare 2 with YourRAGE when their in-game teammates started insulting the popular Black content creators with derogatory words.

What's more, when the person making the racist remarks was called out by the streamers, he doubled down and flatly told them that if they don't want to be called the n-word, they should not be playing Call of Duty:

"Don't buy the game Call of Duty if you don't want to be called a ni**er. Don't talk."

Kai was not having it and shouted back:

"Dude we don't do that shi* bro. Chill out man. Dude what the f*ck... that's totally not cool bro what the f*ck!"

As it turns out, the racist remarks did not stop there, and if anything, only increased. Later during the same conversation, the teammates even started insulting the Black Lives Matter protests by saying that, George Floyd, the man who's murder by law enforcement officers served as a catalyst for the movement, deserved to die.

When Kai Cenat asked the person why he seems to hate Black people, this is what the latter said:

"It's not that I don't like Black people, I don't agree with that... George Floyd. He's a f*cking bi*ch. George Floyd is a bi*ch... George Floyd deserved to die. George Floyd deserved to die."

Social media reactions to the Kai Cenat's clips

Being one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, the clips and the stream have been seen by thousands of people. Videos documenting the incident have been spreading across social media platforms, garnering reactions from a variety of sources.

Here are some Reddit and Twitter reactions from online personalities and the gaming community in general.

GUARD Hunter @HUN2R Kai Cenat and YourRAGE encountered a disgusting racist in their MWII lobby yesterday



Besides using slurs, he also calls George Floyd a b*tch and that he deserved to die Kai Cenat and YourRAGE encountered a disgusting racist in their MWII lobby yesterdayBesides using slurs, he also calls George Floyd a b*tch and that he deserved to die https://t.co/LRdgH1gLX6

GUARD Hunter @HUN2R I love CoD games and grew up playing them, but I can't deny the fact that I've heard more slurs in the past 48 hours of playing the game than I have in years



Something needs to be fixed, get these people banned somehow I love CoD games and grew up playing them, but I can't deny the fact that I've heard more slurs in the past 48 hours of playing the game than I have in years Something needs to be fixed, get these people banned somehow

DarkBiCin @DarkBiCin the fact that you cant report people after a match in @CallofDuty MW2 just goes to show how little Activision really cares about racism. You can get away with saying anything if its after match end cause you cant report anyone after the match. the fact that you cant report people after a match in @CallofDuty MW2 just goes to show how little Activision really cares about racism. You can get away with saying anything if its after match end cause you cant report anyone after the match.

Malyk Hamilton @malykhamilton If you’re unsure that racism exist go play the new Call of Duty & make sure your headset is on. If you’re unsure that racism exist go play the new Call of Duty & make sure your headset is on. https://t.co/dZnXcVDnmY

What Kai Cenat and YourRAGE faced is an ongoing problem in Call of Duty games and Modern Warfare 2 is no exception.

Presented above is a video from YouTuber and TikToker Silksheets who demonstrates the level of racism prevalent in the game by trying to get people to say the n-word as fast as possible by just stating that he is Black.

