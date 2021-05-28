Over 350,000 Call of Duty players banned for racist names or toxic behavior

Once a cesspool of toxicity and racism in online gaming, Call of Duty is looking to rebrand itself as a zero-tolerance platform towards the same. The Call of Duty staff recently updated their blog with a detailed statement about their commitment to making the game a safe and accessible environment for all gamers.

To that effect, it was revealed that they had banned over 350,000 accounts that for "racist names or toxic behavior based on player-submitted reports" that were extensively verified.

Also read - How to appear offline in Call of Duty: Warzone

350,000 Call of Duty players lose accounts across franchise following anti-toxicity measures

The blog post by Activision's staff comprehensively covers the steps they have taken to clean up the community:

"Over the last 12 months, across Call of Duty®: Warzone™, Black Ops Cold War, Modern Warfare®, and Call of Duty: Mobile, our anti-toxicity, enforcement, and technology teams have taken extensive measures to clean up the community."

The following measures have been taken to combat toxicity as of now:

Banned over 350,000 accounts for racist names or toxic behavior based on player-submitted reports and an extensive review of our player-name database

Deployed new in-game filters to catch potentially offensive user names, clan tags, or profiles

Implemented new technology to filter potentially offensive text chat

Implemented filters across 11 languages

The Call of Duty team has also promised to ramp up efforts in a few more ways:

More resources to support detection and enforcement

Additional monitoring and backend technology

Scrubbing databases to bring systems up to current standards

Consistent and fair review of enforcement policies

Increased communication with the community

Stating that they will take a closer look at voice chat offenders and other areas where toxicity does slip through, Activision is committed to the cause of cleaning up Call of Duty for everyone to "share in the fun and joy of playing together."

Also read: Esports Awards 2021 finalists: Full list of nominees including MortaL, xQc, Dr DisRespect, and more