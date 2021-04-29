T-Pain gets called the N-word while playing Call of Duty on Twitch, gets his revenge by destroying their entire team

T-Pain is not a man to be messed with, especially in the realm of Call of Duty.

Known to possess a jovial personality, Twitch recently bore witness to the 35-year-old "Bartender" singer's ruthless side after he single-handedly decimated a group of people who had called him the N-word multiple times.

INSTANT KARMA: Rapper T-Pain gets harassed and called the n-word by group racists on ‘Call Of Duty.’ Wipes out their entire team of racist and wins next round. pic.twitter.com/N9nEW3ncBJ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 29, 2021

In a clip from one of his recent streams, a group of people could be heard calling T-Pain the N-word, as they also proceeded to make fun of the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

Initially, T-Pain remained unperturbed as they headed into a game of Call of Duty. During the game, the rapper exhibited tremendous skill as he calmly eliminated each and every member of the group with ruthless intensity.

With each kill, he celebrated aloud and stated:

"I want every f*****g single one of them. I want it all; I want it ALL. I want every part of it; I want the whole thing. I want you to delete the black skins from your m*****f*****g COD, I want it all, boy."

After gaining victory quite effortlessly, T-Pain finally exulted and commented:

"Ladies and gentlemen, looks like the N***a wins. Stupid idiots!"

In light of the aforementioned incident, several viewers soon took to social media to react to the same.

T-Pain's stunning response to a group of people on Twitch leaves fans impressed

Popular rapper Faheem Rasheed Najm, popularly known as T-Pain, has been making quite a name for himself on the Twitch circuit of late, with his infectious energy and impromptu rap sessions constituting a wholesome form of entertainment.

From winning hearts with his banger "rap intros" to making a fine display of his video game expertise, T-Pain has carved quite a comfortable niche for himself on the Amazon-owned platform.

However, just like any other streamer today, T-Pain, unfortunately, bore witness to the internet's dark side recently, which often rears its ugly head from time to time.

But it was his apt response, which served as a stellar dose of karmic retribution, that not only shut down the negative comments but also ended up winning over his fans online.

Be it music or Call of Duty, T-Pain continues to reign supreme as a man of many talents.