"This is 100% a wellness check situation" - Asmongold comments on Sneako's controversial antics amidst his feud with MoistCr1TiKaL

On March 16, 2023, Twitch sensation Zack "Asmongold" gave his opinion on the controversy involving content creators Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" and Nico "Sneako."

The streamer reacted to MoistCr1TiKaL's most recent YouTube video, titled "Sneako is Horrible." In the video, MoistCr1TiKaL showcased a clip where Sneako was seen dancing around while holding a gun. He also claimed that the controversial internet personality seemingly threatened to shoot him.

Asmongold weighed in on the situation, saying Sneako's antics merited a "wellness check." He said:

"I feel like that's a.. that's like an officer wellness check situation. You know? Like, I think this is 100% a wellness check situation. Am I crazy?"

Asmongold provides his take on feud between MoistCr1TiKaL and Sneako

Asmongold watched MoistCr1TiKaL's recent video during the starting moments of his broadcast on March 16.

As mentioned earlier, MoistCr1TiKaL showcased a clip in which Sneako was seen dancing around while holding a gun. The streamer also provided context for the clip, saying:

"So he started dancing around with a gun, and threatening to come shoot me. So he kept saying, 'Oh, you're in Tampa, right? I'll come see you.' Waving his gun around and dancing."

Sneako displayed a loaded gun magazine in the clip and called out MoistCr1TiKaL, exclaiming:

"You want to watch my clips? Watch my clips! You want me to watch your clips? Watch my clips. These are the only clips that I'm watching."

Asmongold was taken aback by the permanently banned YouTuber's shenanigans and claimed that the situation was something that required a "wellness check."

MoistCr1TiKaL's video continued with him explaining what Sneako meant when he said, "Watch my clips." He did not hold back on his sentiments and slammed the Rumble streamer:

"I'm sorry to be that guy. This is like, the grammar police of guns. But he's a f**king imbecile. You absolute buffoon! What you have here is not clips. These are mags. They are mags, not clips. You absolute f**king dummy! The same way that this (streamer shows an AR rifle) is also a mag. They're all mags! Stop saying clips. You look f**king stupid here."

Timestamp: 00:13:20

Asmongold speculated on why the controversial personality used the term "clips" and remarked:

"Yeah, but the thing is, they say clips in the rap songs. That's the difference. So, of course, he's going to say. Yeah! That's in their rap songs. What do you mean? Yeah, so it must be true!"

According to the One True King (OTK) co-founder, Sneako is "not that canceled," as he continues to livestream on Rumble and maintains an active Twitter presence:

"I feel like I hear about Sneako pretty regularly. I mean, he's got Twitter. He streams. I mean, he doesn't stream on Twitch. I think he streams on, like, Rumble, or some s**t like that. But, other than that, I feel like, I mean, he's on Twitter. He's not that canceled."

Fans react to the streamer's take

Asmongold's reaction to the streamers' feud went viral on YouTube, as his clip garnered over 126k views and 890 comments. Here's what the online community had to say:

Many fans in the YouTube comments section reacted to the streamer's clip (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

While one viewer suggested that MoistCr1TiKaL and Sneako's feud could spark a "real-life YouTuber war," another community member joked that the former was "John Wick with long hair."

