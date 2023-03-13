"You pathetic, sensitive, soy, little worm" - MoistCr1TiKaL calling out Sneako ends up in a massive feud on Twitter

On March 13, 2023, Twitch star Charles "MoistCr1TiKaL" ended up having a massive feud with controversial content creator Nico "Sneako" on Twitter.

It all started when the latter shared a contentious post along with a collage of well-known content creators. He claimed that the image included everyone who "advocated for his cancelation."

SNEAKO @sneako



Fight back and follow my Rumble!

Rumble.com/SNEAKO Pattern recognition. This collage is everyone who advocated for my cancellation.Fight back and follow my Rumble! Pattern recognition. This collage is everyone who advocated for my cancellation. Fight back and follow my Rumble! Rumble.com/SNEAKO https://t.co/0j62NfLgsM

MoistCr1TiKaL reacted to the aforementioned update and did not hold back on his sentiments. In a strongly worded tweet, the streamer slammed Sneako and explained why he mocked him. His tweet read:

"Holy s**t, you pathetic, sensitive, soy, little worm. I made fun of you for watching your girlfriend get f**ked by numerous other men, and also insulted you for defending child p*rn. That's not cancellation, that's just spitting on you for being a pitiful, sad c*ck."

Twitch streamer's response to the controversial content creator's tweet 1/2 (Image via Twitter)

A few hours later, Sneako responded to MoistCr1TiKaL's tweet, saying:

SNEAKO @sneako @MoistCr1TiKaL You know in your soul you would never say that to my face @MoistCr1TiKaL You know in your soul you would never say that to my face

"You goofy NPC" - MoistCr1TiKaL hits back at Sneako, as the streamers continue to beef on Twitter

The feud between the two personalities did not end there, as MoistCr1TiKaL responded to Sneako and claimed that the Rumble streamer had been "whining" about him for months. Charles then referred to the latter as a "goofy NPC":

"You literally have a collage of people that hurt your feelings on the internet. You haven't stopped whining about me for months, you goofy NPC. Even if you beat my a** in a fight, it doesn't change the truth, you're still a c*ck who defends child p*rn."

Twitch streamer's response to the controversial content creator's tweet 2/3 (Image via Twitter)

Sneako responded by saying that Charles was "not special" among those who said the "same thing." He suggested that if there was a problem, then they should "solve it":

SNEAKO @sneako @MoistCr1TiKaL You’re not special from the other 10 soy boys who say the same thing. If you got a problem, stop talking on the internet. Let’s solve it. @MoistCr1TiKaL You’re not special from the other 10 soy boys who say the same thing. If you got a problem, stop talking on the internet. Let’s solve it.

MoistCr1TiKaL ended the conversation by stating that he did not have any problems with Sneako. He further stated that it was Sneako who started the discussion, which led to him retaliating:

Twitch streamer's response to the controversial content creator's tweet 3/3 (Image via Twitter)

"Man woke up and chose to absolutely SPIT on the timeline" - Classify, HasanAbi, JiDion, and more react to streamers' feud

MoistCr1TiKaL slamming Sneako on Twitter went viral, with the former's post receiving over 178,000 likes. Several prominent content creators reacted, with Classify commenting:

"Man woke up and chose to absolutely SPIT on the timeline."

Classify 😼 @Class ‍ @MoistCr1TiKaL Man woke up and chose to absolutely SPIT on the timeline @MoistCr1TiKaL Man woke up and chose to absolutely SPIT on the timeline 😮‍💨

Political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" chimed in, saying:

hasanabi @hasanthehun @MoistCr1TiKaL also, i personally think we look kinda good. just saying @MoistCr1TiKaL also, i personally think we look kinda good. just saying

Former Twitch streamer Jidon "JiDion" stated:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

For those unaware, Sneako is a well-known content creator who is best known for hosting Just Chatting broadcasts and motivational videos. He is considered by many to be a controversial personality and was permanently banned from YouTube last year.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes